'Enjoy Sandringham safely' plea as gardens and play area reopen

Published: 11:09 AM April 24, 2021

The Children's Play Area at Sandringham is now open. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Visitors are being urged to enjoy Sandringham safely as more of the Royal estate's attractions reopen after lockdown.

The Queen's gardens reopened on Saturday, with visitors needing to pre-book an arrival time online.

It comes a day after the newly-extended children's play area in the Royal Park re-opened, with its aerial walkways and replica of the Appleton Water Tower.

The estate's website says: "We know how crucial it is for people’s physical and mental wellbeing to be able to have access to valuable green spaces, and we want to encourage responsible use of the park for exercise while adhering to social distancing requirements."

A crisp and sunny morning at Sandringham, where people are being urged to enjoy the country park safely - Credit: citizenside.com

It asks people to be patient and allow each other space when entering or leaving the park. It asks people exercising to do so in the mornings or late afternoons, when the park is quietest, adding: "The country park is not a gym. Please do not use benches, tables, trees, lamp posts, monuments as gym equipment."

It also asks people not to run on busier paths or cycle in groups.

Sandringham Royal Park and its car parks are open from 6am to 9pm daily. Toilets in the courtyard are available from 9am to 4.30pm, while the Terrace Cafe is open for takeaways from 9.30am to 5pm and the Sandringham Shop from 9.30am to 5pm.

Sandringham House reopens to visitors on May 29.

Sandringham House, which reopens to visitors on May 29 - Credit: Ian Burt

Royal mourning in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh ended for the monarchy and their households on Friday.

Since the death of the Queen's consort on April 9 the royal family have only carried out official duties where appropriate and have dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

The monarchy may soon be back at work full-time, but as the Queen has said they are experiencing a period of "great sadness".

In a message released on Wednesday to mark her 95th birthday, the Queen said: "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."



