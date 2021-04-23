Gallery
New children's play area featuring iconic buildings opens at Sandringham
A new playground featuring replicas of iconic buildings from around the Queen's Royal Estate at Sandringham has opened.
The opening of the new play area was postponed due to the death of Prince Philip but Sandringham Estate announced it is now open to the public following the period of Royal mourning.
Its centerpiece is a replica of the Appleton Water Tower which is inspired by the nearby Victorian landmark that was originally built to improve the quality of water supply at Sandringham House in 1877.
The 26ft wooden structure has a water play feature and a slide. And a toddler specific play area has also been installed, along with high-level walkways, improved walkways and new seating areas.
Sandringham Estate tweeted that the facility would reopen today along with the Estate's shop and terrace café, and that Sandringham Gardens is set to reopen on Saturday, April 24.
Sandringham Estate posted on Facebook on Thursday evening saying the play area aims to create a memorable experience for family visitors.
The post said: "Following the period of Royal Mourning, Courtyard facilities at Sandringham will reopen on Friday 23 April.
"The Children’s Play Area - located in the Royal Parkland - will also reopen on Friday, April 23, following improvement works.
"Using wood from the Sandringham Sawmill, the improved area now features structures such as the 26ft tall Water Tower, inspired by a local water tower at Appleton in Norfolk.
"New footpaths and planting around the visitor car parks have also been introduced, to enable better accessibility."
The playground is also set to include replicas of Sandringham church, where the Queen and members of her family traditionally attend Christmas Day service, Queen Alexandra's Nest - a secluded summer house built in the grounds at Sandringham in 1912, and the ruined Church of St Mary near West Newton.
The playground, designed by the Barton Turf-based Creating Adventurous Places Company, is said to have been inspired by the Back to Nature garden designed by the Duchess of Cambridge which was exhibited at last year’s Chelsea Flower Show.