What happens next following the Queen's funeral?

Coins and passports changing are just some of things which will happen following Her Majesty's funeral - Credit: PA

During a historic ceremony yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest after more than 70 years on the throne.

Following the end of the committal service, which saw Her Late Majesty's coffin lowered in to the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the King and members of the royal family attended a private burial service.

The service, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, saw the Queen buried alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

But what happens next?

King Charles III coronation

While His Majesty automatically became King when Queen Elizabeth II died, he was officially announced as King at the First Proclamation on Saturday September 10.

However, it will be months before his coronation takes place, most likely in 2023.

The ceremony is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey, which has been the setting for coronations for the past 900 years.

It is also thought another bank holiday will be announced to celebrate the day.

Coins, passports and ketchup bottles change

The lyrics of the national anthem are not the only thing which will change with the arrival of King Charles III.

Royal Mail will cease making stamps with the Queen's face on and will begin printing with an image of the new King.

New post boxes will also be made with the King's cypher rather than the EIIR mark of Queen Elizabeth II.

Coins and banknotes with the Queen's face on will remain in circulation, however all new tender will be produced with the King's face on.

He will also face to the right, the opposite of Queen Elizabeth, as it is traditional to alternated between monarchs.

Even Heinz Tomato Sauce bottles will read "by appointment to His Majesty the King", if they retain their royal warrant of course.

Royal warrants expire

A royal warrant is a mark given to goods and services which are used by the monarch that are also available to the public.

The arms awarded by the Queen will become void two years after her passing giving companies time to remove the royal seal from their products.

After that the King will decide which companies receive the coveted honour.

A new home for the monarch?

Having previously lived at lived at Clarence House in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire, it is not yet sure where the King and Queen Consort will decide to live next.

Normally the new monarch would move in to Buckingham Palace but since it is undergoing a £369 million taxpayer-funded refurbishment, which will not be complete until 2027, it is likely King Charles will be forced to look elsewhere for his new abode.



