The Queen had two birthdays, but will King Charles carry on the tradition?

Will the King get two birthdays to celebrate? - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II famously celebrated two birthdays, one in the the summer and another in the spring, but will King Charles continue the tradition?

Her Late Majesty's real birthday was on April 21, but she celebrated another on June 12.

The idea of a second birthday for the monarch is thought to have begun in the reign of King George II.

His actual birthday was in November, but he created a second in the summer to allow for more public celebrations to be held.

The tradition has continued since then.

King Charles III was born on November 14, meaning that, as he approaches his 74th birthday this autumn, he is expected to set a summer birthday.