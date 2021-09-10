'The Clara Amfo Arms': Norfolk pub renamed after Radio 1 DJ
- Credit: Angie Hindley
A west Norfolk pub has changed its named to honour a popular BBC Radio 1 host.
The Gate Inn in Middleton was renamed after Jack Hindley volunteered his parents' pub to Greg James to be temporarily rebranded as the Clara Amfo Arms.
It came after a Bulgarian pub the Strictly Come Dancing star thought was named after her turned out to be a set from a Radio 1 advert.
Angie Hindley, one of the landlords of the pub, said: "We were a bit shocked about renaming the pub, because obviously we didn’t know anything about it.
"Our son had offered it up to Greg James.
"It’s such a tiny little pub, just a local one and we don't have a lot of room.
"So you can imagine if a lot of people want to come because they're Radio 1 fans, we won't have the room."
The radio station arrived on Friday, September 10, to hang the signs and Greg James has said he is going to pop in for a drink.
The name change isn't permanent, however.
Mrs Hindley added: "I’m sure Clara Amfo is a lovely lady, but we wouldn’t change the name permanently.
"My husband, Ray, wasn’t very happy about it but everybody calls him a grumpy landlord anyway.
"He’s said he will put up with it for a week."