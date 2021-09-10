News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'The Clara Amfo Arms': Norfolk pub renamed after Radio 1 DJ

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:52 PM September 10, 2021   
The Gate Inn, in Middleton, West Norfolk, has been renamed the Clara Amfo Arms.

The Gate Inn, in Middleton, has been renamed the Clara Amfo Arms.

A west Norfolk pub has changed its named to honour a popular BBC Radio 1 host.

The Gate Inn in Middleton was renamed after Jack Hindley volunteered his parents' pub to Greg James to be temporarily rebranded as the Clara Amfo Arms. 

It came after a Bulgarian pub the Strictly Come Dancing star thought was named after her turned out to be a set from a Radio 1 advert.

Angie Hindley, one of the landlords of the pub, said: "We were a bit shocked about renaming the pub, because obviously we didn’t know anything about it.

"Our son had offered it up to Greg James.

The Gate Inn, Middleton, West Norfolk, has been renamed after Radio 1 Host Clara Amfo.

Radio 1 sent The Gate Inn new signs so that they could temporarily name themselves the Clara Amfo Arms.

"It’s such a tiny little pub, just a local one and we don't have a lot of room.

"So you can imagine if a lot of people want to come because they're Radio 1 fans, we won't have the room."

The radio station arrived on Friday, September 10, to hang the signs and Greg James has said he is going to pop in for a drink.

The name change isn't permanent, however.

Mrs Hindley added: "I’m sure Clara Amfo is a lovely lady, but we wouldn’t change the name permanently.

"My husband, Ray, wasn’t very happy about it but everybody calls him a grumpy landlord anyway.

"He’s said he will put up with it for a week."

