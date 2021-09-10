'The Clara Amfo Arms': Norfolk pub renamed after Radio 1 DJ

Published: 5:52 PM September 10, 2021

The Gate Inn, in Middleton, has been renamed the Clara Amfo Arms. - Credit: Angie Hindley

A west Norfolk pub has changed its named to honour a popular BBC Radio 1 host.

The Gate Inn in Middleton was renamed after Jack Hindley volunteered his parents' pub to Greg James to be temporarily rebranded as the Clara Amfo Arms.

It came after a Bulgarian pub the Strictly Come Dancing star thought was named after her turned out to be a set from a Radio 1 advert.

Angie Hindley, one of the landlords of the pub, said: "We were a bit shocked about renaming the pub, because obviously we didn’t know anything about it.

"Our son had offered it up to Greg James.

Radio 1 sent The Gate Inn new signs so that they could temporarily name themselves the Clara Amfo Arms. - Credit: Angie Hindley

"It’s such a tiny little pub, just a local one and we don't have a lot of room.

"So you can imagine if a lot of people want to come because they're Radio 1 fans, we won't have the room."

The radio station arrived on Friday, September 10, to hang the signs and Greg James has said he is going to pop in for a drink.

The name change isn't permanent, however.

Mrs Hindley added: "I’m sure Clara Amfo is a lovely lady, but we wouldn’t change the name permanently.

"My husband, Ray, wasn’t very happy about it but everybody calls him a grumpy landlord anyway.

"He’s said he will put up with it for a week."