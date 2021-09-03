Is this Norfolk pub going to be renamed after a Radio 1 host?

Published: 11:18 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM September 3, 2021

The Gate Inn in Middleton could be renamed to the Clara Amfo Arms. - Credit: Google/PA

The son of Norfolk landlords has claimed he is going to rename the pub after a popular BBC Radio 1 host.

Greg James took to his Radio 1 breakfast show to announce that a Bulgarian pub radio presenter Clara Amfo thought was named after her was actually a set from a Radio 1 advert.

He announced today that he had plans to make The Clara Amfo Arms a reality, thanks to a pub in Norfolk.

Jack, whose parents own The Gate Inn in Middleton, offered up his family pub to be the new Clara Amfo Arms live on air.

He assured Greg James that his parents would be fine with it, as he is the one who lives above the pub, not them.

The radio star said: "We were going to get the original sign from Bulgaria shipped over to Norfolk, but the problem is it's not actually a sign, it was just painted on the side of the building.

"However, I got in touch with the painters and they're going to paint a new sign and get it sent to Middleton in Norfolk for you to hang on The Gate Inn."