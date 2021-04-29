Investigation launched after misconduct complaints

Published: 10:44 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM April 29, 2021

Plans for 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton, have been recommended for approval - Credit: Chris Bishop

A Norfolk council is launching an investigation into several councillors after misconduct complaints were submitted concerning controversial housing plans.

This paper understands that complaints have been made against three councillors at West Norfolk District Council relating to the decision making process at Parkway in Gaywood and Southend Road car park in Hunstanton.

A West Norfolk spokeswoman confirmed the complaints but could not give further information.

They said: “We can confirm that code of conduct complaints have been received and that these will now be looked into.

“While this process is taking place there will be no comment from the council, including comment on the subject of the complaints.”

A decision on the Southend Road was deferred earlier this month, in what was described as an “unprecedented” decision by the council officer.

Councillors failed to approve the plan for 32 flats in Hunstanton and then failed to reject the plans as well.

The Parkway development will see 379 homes built on 48 acres of land off Gaywood, Kings Lynn, despite objections from more than 3,500 people, including actor, Stephen Fry.

Environmental campaigners have said they are considering a legal challenge to the plans.



