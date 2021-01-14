News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Stephen Fry signs petition calling on council to save town's 'last truly wild place'

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:59 AM January 14, 2021   
Stephen Fry has signed a petition which calls on West Norfolk Council to abandon plans to build houses in King's Lynn.

Stephen Fry has signed a petition which calls on West Norfolk Council to abandon plans to build houses at Parkway, near King's Oak Academy, in King's Lynn. - Credit: Nature Volunteer Network/ Simon Finlay

A petition calling for West Norfolk Council to 'Save Lynn's Wild Woodland and Wetland' has been signed by Stephen Fry and has gained more than 1,800 signatures.

The proposal could see 379 homes built on land near Queen Mary Road and a new bridge across the Sand Line rail link.

But protestors are urging the council to "abandon plans" to build these houses at Parkway, near King's Oak Academy, in King's Lynn.

Campaigners have described the site as King's Lynn's last truly wild place. 

Campaigners have described the site as King's Lynn's last truly wild place. - Credit: Nature Volunteer Network

West Norfolk Council, which is the applicant, was due to hold a special planning meeting on Monday, January 18 to discuss the plans but a borough council spokesperson said this has been postponed following a "technical issue" with the application which needs to be resolved.

They added: "A date has not been set as to when this will go to committee."

The 38 Degrees petition, which has now reached 1,804 signatures, said the area is King's Lynn's "last truly wild place."

You may also want to watch:

It added: "It's a precious place, irreplaceable, nature's deposit account for all the people of King's Lynn and west Norfolk."

Bunting of prayer flags made by volunteers, which were hung up on the site.

Bunting of prayer flags made by volunteers, which were hung up on the site. - Credit: Nature Volunteer Network

And campaigners got the backing of actor and author Mr Fry after contacting him on Monday asking for his support.

Most Read

  1. 1 Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N
  2. 2 Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients
  3. 3 'Please respect the countryside:' Row over lockdown exercise
  1. 4 Care home confirms outbreak of coronavirus
  2. 5 Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk
  3. 6 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
  4. 7 Body of missing man found in Norfolk
  5. 8 Stunning red skies over Norfolk - and it could signal snow on its way
  6. 9 Coastal car park closes to 'deter visitors' as police hand out five FPNs
  7. 10 Ashes of man who was 'life of the party' to be set off in fireworks

Jenny Walker, creator of the online petition, said: "In September, people from different environmental groups went to the Parkway site and were totally surprised to see the lovely wood and vast reed bed.

"They organised an outdoor art gallery and were joined by lots of local people, sad about the idea of losing this wild and unspoilt place. 

"Rather than destroying green spaces we should be taking measures to conserve them.  

"Rather than building new roads into housing estates, we should be creating low traffic neighbourhoods with quieter, safer streets for our children.

A petition calling for West Norfolk Council to 'Save Lynn's Wild Woodland and Wetland' has been signed by Stephen Fry and has raised more than 1,800 signatures.

A petition calling for West Norfolk Council to 'Save Lynn's Wild Woodland and Wetland' has been signed by Stephen Fry and has raised more than 1,800 signatures. - Credit: Jenny Walker

"Yes, build houses but not when the cost to people living nearby is potentially so great."

Pallavi Devulapalli, who is among those opposing, said if given the go ahead it would also have a devastating impact on wildlife and access to green spaces for local people.

A planning statement said the intention is to develop the site "to deliver new market and affordable homes in an area of housing need and strong housing demand," and to deliver a new bridge to benefit proposed new residents and existing residents of the Fairstead and Gaywood housing estates.

In response to the petition, a council spokesperson said: "It will be reported to councillors in the officer report and the contents will be taken into account in the determination of the application."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus