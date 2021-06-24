Thousands fewer homes will be needed in West Norfolk

Published: 1:38 PM June 24, 2021

Fewer homes than expected will need to be built in West Norfolk, says a new local plan about to go out to consultation - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fewer homes than expected will need to be built in West Norfolk to meet future demand.

People will soon be able to have their say over where future developments should take place.

A draft local plan will go out to consultation if borough councillors agree next month.

West Norfolk council's ruling cabinet has already agreed the document, which says 539 homes a year will be needed to meet government housing targets between now and 2036, instead of the 700 required by the last local plan, which was passed in 2016. That means 2,415 fewer properties will need to be built.

Councils must review their local plans every five years to ensure they are up to date, and people must be consulted each time before the document is sent to be approved by an independent planning inspector.

The amended plan includes 2,500 new properties, increasing to 4,000 in a proposed West Winch growth area.

New sites in Marham and Terrington have been earmarked for development. But sites in Watlington, Burnham Market, Clenchwarton, Docking, East Rudham, Emneth, Marshland St James, Middleton, Southery, Stoke Ferry, Tilney St Lawrence, Walpole St Andrew and West Walton will not now be needed.

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for development, said the plan would go out for consultation if agreed by full council on July 8.

He added; "This is a really crucial stage and we would urge anyone with any views on the development of the area over the next 15 years, to take a look at the review of the local plan, and make the their comments. This is not a consultation but an opportunity to make representations to the planning inspector on the plan the council has produced. The inspector will then review all the documents and the representations before determining whether the local plan is sound.



"If it is found to be sound, it will be the blueprint against which all planning applications for the area will be determined over the next 15 years, along with national planning policy."



The documents will be available on the consultation portal on the borough council's planning pages, and there will be interactive maps to assist people reviewing the document.



