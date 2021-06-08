Fewer homes will need to be built in West Norfolk, councillors told

Published: 6:42 PM June 8, 2021

Fewer new homes will need to be built in West Norfolk to meet government targets, councillors have heard.

The borough's local plan is being amended, after the number required fell from 700 to 539 new properties a year.

West Norfolk council's regeneration and development panel heard a draft local plan is now ready to be published for public consultation.

Planning policy officer Alan Gomm said if approved by cabinet and full council, people would be invited to make representations before the document is passed to an inspector.

"The important thing is there will be an examination," he said. "So those people who make representations, the inspector will consider those points."

The amended plan includes 2,500 new properties, increasing to 4,000 in a proposed West Winch growth area. Some 170 properties are also proposed for a riverside regeneration area in King's Lynn.

But sites earmarked for future housing in Watlington, Burnham Market, Clenchwarton, Docking, East Rudham, Emneth, Marshland St James, Middleton, Southery, Stoke Ferry, Tilney St Lawrence, Walpole St Andrew and West Walton will not now be needed.

Councillor Alexandra Kemp said a bypass was vital for the West Winch scheme to be viable. Mr Gomm said plans for an access road were included in the development. He said the road and the housing were "one entity".

Councillors agreed to note the report. Work is under way developing new cycling and walking routes around Lynn, the meeting heard.

Priority schemes include connections to Clenchwarton, which will include a cycle lane over the Cut Bridge; between the bus station and Grimston Road, which will include cycle lanes on Railway Road and John Kennedy Road; and the town centre and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A walking zone is also being proposed for the town centre, which will include pavement widening on Norfolk Street, Wellesley Street and Railway Road.

Councillors also heard a masterplan to improve the area around the South Gate were at an early stage.

Jemma Curtis, the council's development manager, said there was an opportunity to develop "a really strong plan" for a key area which sets the tone to visitors to the town centre.

Councillors heard fears have been expressed by businesses over loss of parking outside their premises, but no changes have been proposed.