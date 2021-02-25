Council opposes new incinerator plan on Norfolk border
- Credit: Steve Barclay MP
Councillors tonight agreed to oppose an incinerator planned for Wisbech.
West Norfolk's full council meeting agreed a motion from Michael de Whalley to support other authorities which oppose plans to build the burner on Algores Way.
MVV Environmental wants to build the £300m plant. The site is 750m from a secondary school, while the plan would have a 95m chimney - higher than the 65m West Tower at Ely Cathedral.
Mr de Whalley said the plant would be twice the size of failed proposals for an incinerator at Saddlebow, on the outskirts of King's Lynn. He said 65,516 people rejected the Lynn incinerator during a referendum.
Councillor Alexandra Kemp said the new proposals were a "devil on West Norfolk's doorstep".
Terry Parrish said an incinerator which "did the job properly" was the best solution. He said incinerators were not disastrous, if properly controlled. He added the biggest cause of air pollution was people burning wood on log burners.
You may also want to watch:
Jo Rust said the council should continue for waste to be recycled, renewed and re-used. Charles Joyce said the council should support its neighbours.
Chris Morley said it was not a black and white situation and the council needed to take a wide view looking at emerging technology.
Most Read
- 1 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- 2 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
- 3 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
- 4 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 5 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
- 6 A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks
- 7 Convicted sex offender exposed himself to woman
- 8 Police called to woman's body found in village
- 9 Man, 38, found safe by police after extensive search operation
- 10 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
Sandra Squire said she had mixed views as some of West Norfolk's waste was incinerated elsewhere.
Councillors agreed almost unanimously to support the motion, with one abstention.
Campaigners have launched the WisWIN (Wisbech Without Incineration) group in a bid to stop the build before it goes to the government for a planning decision at the end of the year.
They have the backing of North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, who has described the scheme as "massively flawed" and "visually enormous".