Councillors urged to oppose fresh incinerator bid

Author

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:42 PM February 22, 2021   
What the incinerator site in Wisbech would look like. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP

An artist's impression of how the Wisbech incinerator would look - Credit: Submitted/Steve Barclay MP

Councillors are being urged to object to proposals for a massive incinerator just a few miles down the road from the site of failed plans for a massive waste burner in King's Lynn.

MVV Environmental wants to build the £300m plant on Algores Way in Wisbech. The site is 750m from a secondary school, while the plan would have a 95m chimney - higher than the 65m West Tower at Ely Cathedral.

Plans to build an incinerator at Saddlebow, on the outskirts of Lynn, were abandoned in 2014 after a campaign supported by West Norfolk council.

After strong opposition, the scheme was referred to Communities Secretary Eric Pickles, who had not reached a decision by the point where the project became financially unviable. The aborted project left Norfolk County Council having to honour a £30m penalty clause agreed with developer Cory Wheelabrator.

Now councillor MIchael de Whalley, who was at the forefront of the campaign against the Saddlebow plant, has tabled a motion for this Thursday's full meeting of West Norfolk council, calling on it to back the campaign against the Wisbech incinerator.

Michael De Whalley

Michael de Whalley, who has tabled a motion calling on West Norfolk council to oppose the proposed incinerator at Wisbech - Credit: Chris Bishop

It calls on the council to recognise "the democratic mandate given to it by the people of West Norfolk in their overwhelming opposition to the King’s Lynn incinerator proposal".

It adds in the light of this, the council cannot support building an incinerator in Wisbech. It calls on the council to support Wisbech Town Council, Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council in their opposition to the plans, and write to the Secretary of State to make clear its opposition.

Campaigners have launched the WisWIN (Wisbech Without Incineration) group in a bid to stop the build before it goes to the government for a planning decision at the end of the year.

They have the backing of North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, who has described the scheme as "massively flawed" and "visually enormous".

The plant is twice the size of the incinerator which was proposed for Lynn. 





Author
Author
Author
