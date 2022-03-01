Beach hut on the market for £80,000 as prices move towards six figures
- Credit: Belton Duffy
A Wells beach hut has been put on the market for £80,000 as prices threaten to reach six figures.
And an estate agent has claimed he could sell 10 dog-friendly huts in 10 phone calls as demand for the staycation hideaways goes through the roof.
Kevin Sisman, a partner at Belton Duffey estate agents, is currently managing the sale of a beach hut in Wells which has been on the market since September.
Beach hut 25's market price is £80,000, which is negotiable, although it is not located on the dog-friendly section of the beach.
Mr Sisman revealed that properties in which dogs were permitted could soon fetch six-figure sums.
“The reason why this one has not sold yet is that there is more demand for the dog-friendly section of the beach,” he said.
“I have a queue of buyers waiting for dog-friendly huts to come on the market. If I had 10 to sell in the dog-friendly section of the beach, I could sell them in 10 phone calls.
"Huts in this section are valued at around the £90,000 mark."
Last year - for the first time in two decades - Belton Duffey did not market a single beach hut as owners opted to rent them out to holidaymakers instead.
But they recently sold hut 110 for £82,500, which is found closer to the Holkham end of Wells beach where canine companions are permitted.
In the past, however, huts have been purchased for sums as high as around £95,000.
Mr Sisman said interested continued to soar among both locals and those buying second homes in the area.
He added: "It is a mixed bag really. It's 50/50 in terms of what we sell.
“A strong part of the property ladder is moving to Norfolk, and part of the dream is they want a beach hut as well.”
The agent also believes there are a number of factors which result in Wells’ beach huts selling for such eyewatering amounts.
“I think the beach is exceptional at Wells,” said Mr Sisman.
“Wells has really come up over the past few years. The beach looks the way it does, and there is a lot of encouragement for beach huts not to fall into a state of disrepair and for owners to look after them, which keeps prices high.”