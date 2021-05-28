Published: 7:51 AM May 28, 2021

'Like gold-dust': Beach-huts are in short supply for sale but this one in South Beach Road, Hunstanton is available for £20,000. - Credit: Birds estate agent

Just two beach-huts are for sale across the whole of Norfolk as owners are renting them out for holidaymakers instead.

The famous colourful beach huts in Wells-Next-the-Sea - Credit: Archant

Agents who usually have several beach huts on their books at this time of year are now describing them as "gold-dust" as restrictions on foreign travel continue to boost vacations closer to home.

The view from the beach-hut for sale in South Shore Road, Hunstanton. - Credit: Birds

Waiting lists are being compiled for beach hut hot-spots such as Wells, of up to 30 buyers prepared to pay £70,000 for one.

Yet few are coming on the market - with the only two currently available being in Hunstanton - one for £20,000 in South Beach Road and another for offers in excess of £50,000 in Old Hunstanton.

Inside the beach-hut for sale in Hunstanton - Credit: Birds

It comes as the price of beach-huts nationwide has risen by 41pc compared to last year because of the boost in staycations. The average price for a beach hut is now £36,034.

Kevin Sisman, who runs Belton Duffey estate agents, with an office in Wells, said: "This is the first time in 20 years we've not had a single beach hut for sale.

"I've got a waiting list of 25-30 people wanting to buy one in Wells but owners are holding on to them, renting them out or using them as a bolt-on to a second home. Having a holiday home with a beach hut can mean they can rent it out for over and above the price of others."

Max Sowerby, who runs Sowerbys property agency, with offices across Norfolk, including in Wells and Hunstanton, said: "We don't have any beach huts available for sale. They're like gold-dust.

"When we do, like with the rest of the property market, we expect the price to go up. We are achieving incredible prices on everything right now."

Beach huts come with added costs of ground rent, rates and an administration fee. You do not usually own the land it sits on, meaning you can be eligible to pay fees to the landowner.

People are not usually allowed to stay in them overnight and usually there is a restricted use from around April to September.

Many beach huts even have to be moved in the winter, raised up on stilts for protection from flooding which can cost up to £2,000.

Inside the beach-hut for sale in Old Hunstanton - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

The most expensive beach-hut ever sold was in Mudeford, Dorset - for £325,000.

How much for a beach-hut in Norfolk?

The premium spot for a beach hut is in Wells at the dog walking end where they go for around £65,000-£70,000 each. Old Hunstanton beach also commands high prices with beach huts selling for £40,000-£50,000.

This compares to other parts of Hunstanton where beach huts go for considerably less - from £9,995 to around £15,000 in the area situated off South Beach road.

Compared to Norfolk, you will pay on average,£10,000 more for a beach hut in Southwold, Suffolk. But ones have been known to sell for up to £150,000 there.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which has now installed 30 beach huts in Gorleston, has sold 19 for sums of up to £19,800 each after initially struggling to sell them when they first launched the project in 2019. They rent out the remainder.

Buy a beach-hut

This beach-hut is for sale in Hunstanton. - Credit: Birds

Currently just two beach huts are for sale in Norfolk. One is available for £20,000 on South Shore, South Beach Road, Hunstanton.

The timber hut with a felt roof and small veranda comes with a kitchen area with a cooker using bottled gas and a sink.

It is located on the front row behind the sea-defence wall and promenade a few yards from the beach, boat and water ski club.

A site fee of £570 a year is payable.

This beach-hut in Old Hunstanton is for sale for offers in excess of £50,000. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

Or for offers in excess of £50,000 is one in Old Hunstanton. Owned by the same family for more than 20 years, this beach hut is newly painted inside and out and comes with double doors onto a veranda and has removable balustrades.