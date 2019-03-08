Search

'It's disgusting'- Rubbish still strewn on Showground three days after Sundown Festival

PUBLISHED: 20:37 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:37 04 September 2019

The state of the Royal Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Photographed on Wednesday September 4. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The state of the Royal Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Photographed on Wednesday September 4. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Three days after Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground and the site is still strewn with rubbish.

The state of the Royal Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Photographed on Wednesday September 4. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Record numbers attended Sundown Festival this year - with 22,000 people on site on Saturday - and a sea of detritus has been left in their wake and remains 72 hours later.

The rubbish has prompted an outpouring from Norwich social media users with a video of the waste posted by Ian Shadlock on Norfolk Countryside Photos shared nearly 3,500 times.

The state of the Royal Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Photographed on Wednesday September 4. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Peter Milliken, chairman of Easton Parish council, said: "It is regrettable that those visiting the event do not see fit to dispose of their rubbish in an environmentally friendly manner and use the rubbish bins provided throughout the site.

"While our parish does not condone this behaviour, we are very pleased each year in the way in which the Royal Norfolk Show Ground, its staff and those renting the site make sure the area is clean and tidy for future events to take place.

The state of the Royal Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Photographed on Wednesday September 4. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We hope that the site will be cleared in the near future and ready to welcome future events which help to fund the local economy including jobs."

Adam Em said: "Next time allocate space for each tent and charge hefty fees when not cleaned after. Or don't hold events like that. Or quadruple the ticket prices."

Anastasia Croft said: "It's disgusting! They should sell the camping tickets as plots and if your plot is left a tip after the event you should get charged a clean up fee."

Crowds enjoying the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Linda Breaden said: "Would be helpful if the performers could do an environmental message, don't dump your tents. Where has social responsibility gone?"

A spokesman for Sundown Festival said: "Reducing the amount of litter and in particular tents left behind at the end of the festival is a priority for the Sundown team.

The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

"Messaging before and during the festival helped reduce the number of abandoned tents by an estimated 30pc compared with 2018 which, given the increased number of campers, is a good step forward.

"We aim to complete the clear-up of the site by the end of the week and a number of suitable, undamaged tents will be donated to a local charity."

Later this week the organisers will also announce a new clean up strategy for the 2020 festival.

