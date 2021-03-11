Power cuts for hundreds of homes as winds batter Norfolk

Updated

Published: 7:00 AM March 11, 2021 Updated: 7:39 AM March 11, 2021

More than a thousand homes in Norfolk have been left without power as the county was hit by winds of more than 50mph.

The blustery weather on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, amid a Met Office yellow weather warning, has caused problems with overhead electricity equipment.

And drivers who do need to head out amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions are being urged to take extra care.

Homes in areas such as Thetford, Dereham, Swaffham, Hunstanton, Blakeney, Hingham, Aylsham are among hundreds who have been left without power.

Engineers from UK Power Networks have been out since the early hours trying to fix the issue and some homes have had power restored.

But others have been told they might not have their electricity restored until 8.30am to 9.30am.

Drivers who need to make essential journeys have been encouraged to be extra careful amid the blustery and rainy conditions.

Norfolk County Council urged people to take extra caution and report any problems on the roads.

🟡There's a yellow @metoffice warning of strong winds & heavy showers that could bring some disruption overnight and into tomorrow! Take extra caution if you're heading out on an essential journey and remember you can report any highway issues here: https://t.co/aIMeUprMon pic.twitter.com/LNQaUtZ1GB — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) March 10, 2021

A fallen tree had blocked the B1145 between Cawston and Aylsham on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, a long-standing flood warning and two flood alerts remain in place for parts of Norfolk.

The flood warning is for the River Burn, from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe.

The Environment Agency said the B1355 could be susceptible to flooding.

They said: "River and groundwater levels remain high and are expected to remain high for the next few days.

"Areas most at risk are North Creake, South Creake and Burnham Thorpe including the B1355.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

Forecasters at the University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said the region would remain windy for much of the day.

They said it would be: "Very windy this morning, with strong to near gale force south westerly winds, widely gusting 55 to 60mph, easing a touch later, but still windy.

"Cloudy with rain at first, clearing to the east to leave sunny spells and heavy, blustery showers."

They said temperatures would reach a maximum of 9C to 11C.

East Anglia today: Very windy this morning with strong to near-gale force southwesterly winds widely gusting 55-60 mph, easing a touch later, but still windy. Cloudy with rain at first, clearing to the east to leave sunny spells and heavy, blustery showers. Highs of 9-11 C. pic.twitter.com/lvny8VPOIp — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) March 11, 2021

The windy weather meant emergency services were called to reports of an unsafe structure in Upwell in the early hours.

Fire crews from Outwell joined the police in making the structure, in Dovecote Road safe, at a little after 2am.

East Midlands Railway trains, which run between Norwich and Liverpool, are being disrupted because of a broken down train at Manea, between Ely and Peterborough.

The Met Office's yellow warning of wind, which covers much of the country, is in place until 3pm today (Thursday, March 11).