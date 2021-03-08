News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning as 60mph winds set to hit parts of Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:27 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 3:09 PM March 8, 2021
Strong winds of up to 50mph are expected in East Anglia this afternoon. Photo by Simon Finlay

A weather warning is in place with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 60mph this week. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Norfolk and Waveney could be hit by gusts of up to 60mph this week, with a weather warning ahead for heavy winds.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Wednesday and Thursday this week, which warns of potential delays to traffic, power cuts and rail delays as a result.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest say that people can expect it to be "quite blustery" across the region, with wind speeds of up to 60mph possible.

Fred Best, of Weatherquest, said: "From Wednesday evening through until Thursday it could be quite blustery and more widespread across the region.

"The speeds are likely to be mainly around 40-45mph, but in burst could get up to around 50-55mph, particularly in parts of the coast."

Mr Best added that speeds may well reach close to the 60mph mark on Thursday, with around 10-15mm of rain also forcast for Wednesday evening onwards.

He added: "It will be more than just a windy day, with fairly widespread strong winds.

