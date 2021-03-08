Weather warning as 60mph winds set to hit parts of Norfolk
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
Norfolk and Waveney could be hit by gusts of up to 60mph this week, with a weather warning ahead for heavy winds.
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Wednesday and Thursday this week, which warns of potential delays to traffic, power cuts and rail delays as a result.
Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest say that people can expect it to be "quite blustery" across the region, with wind speeds of up to 60mph possible.
Fred Best, of Weatherquest, said: "From Wednesday evening through until Thursday it could be quite blustery and more widespread across the region.
"The speeds are likely to be mainly around 40-45mph, but in burst could get up to around 50-55mph, particularly in parts of the coast."
Mr Best added that speeds may well reach close to the 60mph mark on Thursday, with around 10-15mm of rain also forcast for Wednesday evening onwards.
He added: "It will be more than just a windy day, with fairly widespread strong winds.
