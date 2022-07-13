What is a 'tropical night' and will we see one in Norfolk next week?
A restless night's sleep could be on the way for many with sweltering temperatures set to hit Norfolk next week.
An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, with highs of 35C to 40C predicted.
And although the beaming sun will eventually set, temperatures may even remain at record-breaking numbers into the evening causing tropical nights.
What are tropical nights?
Tropical nights are caused by prolonged hot spells where temperatures remain over 20C for 24 hours.
On Monday night, Sheffield experienced the UK's highest minimum temperature of 20.5C - the city's warmest night ever.
According to Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley, overnight breeze and cloud coverage are needed for this phenomenon to occur.
"We have already seen a tropical night in East Anglia" he said. "Yesterday evening, Shoeburyness in Essex, near Southend, experienced these conditions and elsewhere in the country Sheffield also basked in a tropical night.
"With the high temperatures predicted Tuesday next week, it could create the right weather factors if we have enough cloud coverage."
Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We’re looking at a prolonged spell of hot weather and very hot nights.
“It’s likely we will see some areas staying above 20C, so we could see some tropical nights.
“It doesn’t look like it will just be one night, it’s the cumulative effect of some uncomfortable nights in a row, which no one will enjoy.”
The latest forecast
A rare amber health warning for "extreme heat" issued by the Met Office has now been extended from Sunday until Tuesday next week.
It warns that it could cause health problems across the population, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.
Widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel are also possible.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to high 30s and there is even the chance Norfolk could see a record-breaking 40C in parts of the county.