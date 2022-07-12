Extreme heat warning extended - but when will the heatwave end?

The extreme heat amber weather warning has now been extended until Monday - Credit: IAN BURT

The past few days have brought sweltering heat in the day and warm, restless nights.

And mercury levels are predicted to rise even higher by the end of the week, with an "extreme heat" warning issued by the Met Office for Sunday.

The amber weather warning has now been extended until Monday, with temperatures expected to pose a risk to people's health.

"Exceptionally high" temperatures are possible, which could lead to "widespread impacts" on people and infrastructure.

But when will this period of hot weather end?

Meteorologist Zoe Johnson, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "Today will be the last day of the current heatwave with highs of 31C inland which will feel very warm and hot.

"Overnight a cold front will come through which will bring cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs of 27C still possible.

"Thursday and Friday will drop further to 24C which is closer to average.

"By Saturday a southerly wind is developing which will bring very warm air and a new heatwave begins with highs of 30C.

"Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday and Monday will see the peak of the heatwave with highs of more than 35C.

"The heat will likely linger into Tuesday but by Wednesday temperatures will return to mid-20s, which is average for this time of year."

Parts of Norfolk could see record-breaking temperatures next week, with potential highs of 40C forecast.

This would break the current record of 38.7C, which was reached in July 2019 at Cambridge Botanical Garden.

Suzanne Meredith, Norfolk’s Deputy Director for Public Health, has advised people in the county to stay out of the sun and avoid alcohol during these hot conditions.

She said: “While many people in Norfolk are welcoming the warm weather, it’s important to remember some simple steps that will help keep us and others safe in the heat.

"Applying sunscreen and wearing appropriate clothing – including a hat; keeping out of the sun in the middle of the day; keeping rooms as cool as possible during the heatwave by drawing the curtains; keeping cool and drinking plenty of water and avoiding excessive alcohol or caffeine.

"These are simple things we all know we can do to enjoy the summer and stay safe.

"If you have any concerns regarding heat-related illness, you can call NHS 111 for advice and they can direct you to the support you need to stay safe.”