Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind

Published: 6:48 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 9:31 PM February 7, 2021

"Awful driving conditions", caused by wind and snow whipping its way across Norfolk, have prompted police to make a fresh plea for people to stay indoors.

While the bulk of the snow in the region has fallen in Suffolk and Essex, parts of Norfolk has seen constant light snowfall for much of Sunday (February 7).

Six-year-old Darcy Andrews and her brother, Cody, three, had hoped for more snow at Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant

And Norfolk police said that, coupled with the winds as Storm Darcy continues had made conditions on some of the county's roads treacherous, with a number of crashes.

One of them happened at just before 1pm, when police were called to Belton New Road in Bradwell, after a van and car crashed in snowy conditions. Nobody was injured.

Police in Suffolk were called to a crash in Walton Road, Lowestoft at just after 7.45pm.

Firefighters were also called to help at the crash scene on the snowy road.

Firefighters and police went to the scene of a crash in Walton Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Earlier this morning a number of trees had blown down, causing dangerous conditions and blockages on roads in Great Yarmouth.

Police dealing with a fallen tree. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Gritters from Norfolk County Council’s highways teams have been out doing further gritting runs, as well as dealing with drifting snow on roads such as the A143 at Haddiscoe.

A snow-covered Wensum Park, Norwich. - Credit: Patrick Widdess

And the storm is expected to move further across the county overnight.

Phil Garner, from University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: "The heaviest of the snow is over the eastern side of the region, but they are now getting some in King's Lynn and Hunstanton.

"There will be more outbreaks of snow over Norfolk and Suffolk overnight.

"It will be a cold night, with temperatures down to -3 degrees Celsius."

And Mr Garner said there could be another two to five centimetres of snow overnight.

EAST: A few locations reporting ≥15cm now in parts of E / SE Suffolk. Snow showers will continue to feed inland from the North Sea overnight and throughout Monday, and so more parts of the region will see snow cover by the end of Monday.



Submit a report: https://t.co/yD9FJ8RUEL pic.twitter.com/jm0rULLSK7 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 7, 2021

Temporary Superintendent Nathan Clark, of Norfolk police. - Credit: Archant

Temporary Superintendent Nathan Clark, from Norfolk police, urged people, who should be adhering to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in any case, to continue to avoid travelling where possible.

He said: "The storm has moved its way quickly inland over the course of today, and driving conditions in some areas are awful.

"Partner agencies are working hard to make the roads as safe as possible, but the best thing we can do right now is to stay off them.

"With government rules dictating that we stay at home anyway, thinking twice about whether you need to make that essential journey right now is sensible.

"Some areas of the county are yet to feel the worst of the weather.

"We don’t want anyone to get hurt, or for anyone to expose themselves or those workers helping others to any more danger than they need to.”

Dale and Rex Thompson from Norwich enjoying the snow. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The Met Office amber warning for snow, which has been in place since 4am today (Sunday, February 7) and covers parts of Norfolk and Suffolk remains in place until midday on Monday.

Snow in Lowestoft. - Credit: Julie Penfold



