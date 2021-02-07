Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police have been out on the county's road this morning dealing with reports of fallen trees and debris due to the bad weather.
Motorists are being urged to reconsider any journeys they intend to take over the next few days, as snow and gale force winds arrive in the county.
Police were called at 7.19am on Sunday (February 7) to the A143 between Fritton and St Olaves after a tree had fallen down, blocking the road.
At 7.46am, officers were called to Ormesby Road in Caister to find a large tree hanging dangerously over the road, after being damaged in the high winds.
With lockdown restrictions allowing travel only when absolutely necessary, people are being asked to be very careful and make sensible decisions if they need to leave their homes.
You may also want to watch:
T/Superintendent Nathan Clark said: "While the majority of us are seeing blizzard-like snowfall today, high winds and saturated ground from the recent rain are posing as much of a threat to road users as the snow itself.
"Every journey a motorist makes increases their chances of coming into contact with others, and potentially finding themselves involved in an accident or breakdown, and needing help from emergency services who are already stretched.
Most Read
- 1 Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday
- 2 Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home
- 3 Norwich firm shuts down after Covid outbreak hits 190 staff
- 4 58 residents and staff test positive for Covid at care home
- 5 Man who drove at police jailed after A47 100mph chase
- 6 Driver in tractor crash which killed father-of-six escapes jail
- 7 More than 70 Norfolk businesses hit by Covid outbreaks
- 8 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
- 9 Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m
- 10 Plans to convert historic pub into café and flat
"We are likely to see more disruption on the roads over the next few days as a result of the weather, so we would repeat our message and ask people to be sensible, and stay safe."