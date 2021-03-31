How long will the heatwave last in Norfolk and Waveney?
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
The temperature in a village on the Norfolk and Suffolk border had a range of more than 24C as the warmest March day in the UK since 1968 was recorded.
Dan Holley, forecaster from University of East Anglia based Weatherquest, said the temperature at Santon Downham, at Thetford Forest, had started at -1.7C on Tuesday morning.
But the thermometer peaked at 22.6C, meaning the diurnal range for the day was 24.3C.
Mr Holley said that temperatures in Weybourne reached 21C yesterday, making it the warmest day of the year so far.
The Met Office said the 24C temperatures recorded yesterday meant it was provisionally the warmest March day since March 29, 1968, when 25.6C was recorded at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.
Sun-kissed Sea Palling was packed with visitors on Tuesday as people soaked up the sun with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk is in for another sunny day today (Wednesday) with temperatures in the 20s, but it will get chillier tomorrow when temperatures might struggle to get into double figures.
Forecasters at Weatherquest said today will see a dry and warm day across the East Anglia region - and temperatures could get as high as 24C.
Most Read
- 1 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
- 2 Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year
- 3 Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars
- 4 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
- 5 Public warned to stay away after cliff slide blocks coastal road
- 6 Stricter dog rules come info force at Wells and Holkham beaches
- 7 Angry workers for new Norwich City Council company could strike
- 8 When to watch meteor shower with up to 18 shooting stars an hour
- 9 Forest spot records highest temperature in Norfolk on dazzling day
- 10 Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows
They said some high cloud will move in from the west at times and turn the sunshine hazy.
They said there was a small chance of a few spots of light rain in west Norfolk at first.