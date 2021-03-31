How long will the heatwave last in Norfolk and Waveney?

Published: 7:20 AM March 31, 2021

Jessie and Joe enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The temperature in a village on the Norfolk and Suffolk border had a range of more than 24C as the warmest March day in the UK since 1968 was recorded.

Dan Holley, forecaster from University of East Anglia based Weatherquest, said the temperature at Santon Downham, at Thetford Forest, had started at -1.7C on Tuesday morning.

But the thermometer peaked at 22.6C, meaning the diurnal range for the day was 24.3C.

EAST: High Beach in Essex reached 23.5°C today. Nationally, 24.5°C at Kew Gardens is a new date record for 30th March 🥵



Santon Downham started this morning at -1.7°C followed by a high of 22.6°C, giving a very impressive diurnal range of 24.3°C!



Tomorrow could be even warmer… pic.twitter.com/zR7DJPusDs — Dan Holley (@danholley_) March 30, 2021

Mr Holley said that temperatures in Weybourne reached 21C yesterday, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said the 24C temperatures recorded yesterday meant it was provisionally the warmest March day since March 29, 1968, when 25.6C was recorded at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

Sun-kissed Sea Palling was packed with visitors on Tuesday as people soaked up the sun with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Norfolk is in for another sunny day today (Wednesday) with temperatures in the 20s, but it will get chillier tomorrow when temperatures might struggle to get into double figures.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said today will see a dry and warm day across the East Anglia region - and temperatures could get as high as 24C.

They said some high cloud will move in from the west at times and turn the sunshine hazy.

They said there was a small chance of a few spots of light rain in west Norfolk at first.