Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year

Published: 4:44 PM March 30, 2021

A seaside village was packed with visitors as many raced to the beach to soak up some sun on the hottest day of the year.

In Sea Palling, sand castles were being built and ice creams were melting as temperatures reached 21 degrees.

Reggie, Reenie and Pippa enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The village's district councillor Harry Blathwayt said the village had been much calmer than last year despite the crowds, as businesses and villagers begin to understand how to welcome visitors in a Covid safe way.

He said: "My phone hasn't been red hot as it was last year so I think people are being more accepting of the amount of visitors.

Luke and Lisa Sutherland with Erin and Theo enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"Everybody seems to be absolutely behaving themselves, I think people are more aware and also I think people are more cautious because they don't want another wave.

"Even with keep local, Sea Palling is the beach of call for Norwich, so even keeping local we've been very busy."

