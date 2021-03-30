News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Gallery

Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:44 PM March 30, 2021   
People enjoying the sun at Sea Palling.

People enjoying the sun at Sea Palling. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A seaside village was packed with visitors as many raced to the beach to soak up some sun on the hottest day of the year.

In Sea Palling, sand castles were being built and ice creams were melting as temperatures reached 21 degrees.

Reggie, Reenie and Pippa enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

Reggie, Reenie and Pippa enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The village's district councillor Harry Blathwayt said the village had been much calmer than last year despite the crowds, as businesses and villagers begin to understand how to welcome visitors in a Covid safe way.

He said: "My phone hasn't been red hot as it was last year so I think people are being more accepting of the amount of visitors.

Luke and Lisa Sutherland with Erin and Theo enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

Luke and Lisa Sutherland with Erin and Theo enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"Everybody seems to be absolutely behaving themselves, I think people are more aware and also I think people are more cautious because they don't want another wave.

You may also want to watch:

"Even with keep local, Sea Palling is the beach of call for Norwich, so even keeping local we've been very busy."

Pippa enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

Pippa enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Matilda, 1, enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

Matilda, 1, enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Jessie and Joe enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Jessie and Joe enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Joanne, Matt and George enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Joanne, Matt and George enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

James enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

James enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

People enjoy the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

People enjoy the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Elaine Mintuen and Anna Rajkowska enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far.

Elaine Mintuen and Anna Rajkowska enjoying the sun at Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


Most Read

  1. 1 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
  2. 2 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
  3. 3 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
  1. 4 How busy is the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases?
  2. 5 Golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens
  3. 6 Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control
  4. 7 Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows
  5. 8 Second home owners 'must pay' as rules set to stop tax dodge
  6. 9 Woman arrested after jumping into Broads from stolen boat
  7. 10 Angry workers for new Norwich City Council company could strike
Sea Palling News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Gallery

PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Food and Drink

7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Diss Mere is among the attractions that appeal to newcomers looking to buy a home. Picture: Sonya Du

Coronavirus

Q&A: How are lockdown restrictions changing from Monday?

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus