Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
Strong winds are expected to hit Norfolk sooner than previously expected as Storm Dudley heads towards the county.
Despite prior forecasts stating the storm would not affect Norfolk, a yellow weather warning for wind has been extended by the Met Office.
The warning is in place between 3pm on Wednesday, February 16 and 6am on Thursday, February 17.
The Met Office has warned people there is a chance of flying debris causing a danger to life due to falling trees and damage to homes.
Winds could also cause large waves and beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts and coastal roads.
There is also a chance of disruption to public transport due to roads and railway lines closing.
Elsewhere in the country, amber weather warnings for wind have been issued for parts of Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland.
The change to the Storm Dudley weather warning means Norfolk will see strong winds for three days in a row.
Storm Eunice is still set to hit the county on Friday, February 18, with gusts of up to 70mph predicted.