News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Warning of winds up to 70mph as Storm Eunice heads to Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:47 PM February 14, 2022
Strong winds and high tides making huge waves at Cromer sea front. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued across the UK ahead of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Norfolk ahead of Storm Eunice's arrival later this week.

Storm Eunice is set to bring winds of up to 70mph to the county on Friday, February 18 which could cause significant disruption.

The weather warning by The Met Office covers the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

A spokesperon from the forecaster Weatherquest said: "Southerly winds will pick up on Friday morning with gusts reaching 55 mph by the middle of the morning.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for wind during Storm Eunice which covers the whole of England, including Norfolk.

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of England, including Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: The Met Office

"The strongest winds will come in the middle of the day as they turn to turn to south west.

"We expect mean speeds of 35 to 40mph, but we could see gusts of 70mph.

"Winds will turn to the west in afternoon and start to ease down by the end of the day."

Most Read

  1. 1 Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river
  2. 2 5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view
  3. 3 Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses
  1. 4 Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children
  2. 5 Kind woman rescues dog and prevents crash on A47
  3. 6 Fuel lorry crashes into ditch in second incident in a month
  4. 7 Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price
  5. 8 Plans to breathe new life into town centre are unveiled
  6. 9 Police hunt wanted 29-year-old man in connection with Norfolk offences
  7. 10 Four bikers fined for riding illegally at picnic site

The forecaster says it is still very changeable but strong winds are not expected to last into the weekend.

The Met Office has warned people there is a chance of flying debris causing a danger to life due to falling trees and damage to homes.

Winds could also cause large waves and beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts and coastal roads.

There is also a chance of disruption to public transport due to roads and railway lines closing.

Eunice is one of two storms predicted to hit the UK this week, with Storm Dudley arriving on February 16 and 17.

Storm Dudley is not forecasted to affect Norfolk, but elsewhere amber weather warnings for wind have been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
RAF Chinook in Threehammer Common, Neatished, Norfolk

Military helicopter lands on east Norfolk village green

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich

Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The school run: The biggest daily danger our children face is from the traffic hazards it creates, s

Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon