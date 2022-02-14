Warning of winds up to 70mph as Storm Eunice heads to Norfolk

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued across the UK ahead of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Norfolk ahead of Storm Eunice's arrival later this week.

Storm Eunice is set to bring winds of up to 70mph to the county on Friday, February 18 which could cause significant disruption.

The weather warning by The Met Office covers the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

A spokesperon from the forecaster Weatherquest said: "Southerly winds will pick up on Friday morning with gusts reaching 55 mph by the middle of the morning.

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of England, including Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: The Met Office

"The strongest winds will come in the middle of the day as they turn to turn to south west.

"We expect mean speeds of 35 to 40mph, but we could see gusts of 70mph.

"Winds will turn to the west in afternoon and start to ease down by the end of the day."

The forecaster says it is still very changeable but strong winds are not expected to last into the weekend.

The Met Office has warned people there is a chance of flying debris causing a danger to life due to falling trees and damage to homes.

Winds could also cause large waves and beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts and coastal roads.

There is also a chance of disruption to public transport due to roads and railway lines closing.

Eunice is one of two storms predicted to hit the UK this week, with Storm Dudley arriving on February 16 and 17.

Storm Dudley is not forecasted to affect Norfolk, but elsewhere amber weather warnings for wind have been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England.