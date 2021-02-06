Storm Darcy to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Norfolk and Waveney

Video

Published: 9:57 AM February 6, 2021 Updated: 10:06 AM February 6, 2021

The storm set to batter Norfolk and Waveney with heavy snow and gale-force winds has a name - Darcy.

Forecasters have issued amber weather warnings for snow in the south-east of England from early on Sunday morning as temperatures are set to plummet.

That includes Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent, where some places could see as much as 20cm of snowfall.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said the worst of the weather will been seen in east Norfolk and east Suffolk.

Some roads are expected to become blocked and police chiefs in Norfolk have warned the public to only travel if it is absolutely necessary.

The area's vaccine centres are, however, due to stay open across the weekend, but patients are being urged not to arrive more than 10 minutes before their appointments.

There are fears the inclement weather could lead to long queues of elderly patients in freezing conditions.

From Saturday, there is a less serious yellow weather warning for snow covering the length of Britain, while rain is expected to move westwards over the UK throughout the day.

Cold air emanating from Russia and Eastern Europe will move across the UK over the coming days, bringing "significant" snow to parts of Eastern England and Scotland, forecasters added.

The Met Office said its Dutch equivalent had named the low-pressure system that will bring strong winds and widespread snow to south-east England on Sunday as Storm Darcy.

Daytime temperatures will stay in low single figures for much of the country, with some places staying below freezing and bitter winds making it feel even colder.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: "The UK is in for a notably cold and snowy period over the next week, with very cold air in place over the whole of the UK by Sunday.

"Showers will see snow accumulating across eastern areas. Within the amber warning area, more widespread snow is expected and we could see 5-10 cm of snow quite widely, with a chance that a few places could see 20cm or more."