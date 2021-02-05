News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Public warned only to travel if essential after snow warning

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:42 PM February 5, 2021   
EADT NEWSA gritter on the snow covered A11 at Barton Mills.PICS MICHAEL HALLES 4 03 05

EADT NEWSA gritter on the snow covered A11 at Barton Mills.PICS MICHAEL HALLES 4 03 05

Motorists are being urged to only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend with heavy snow forecast across the region.

Up to six inches of snow could fall by the end of Monday across East Anglia as the region is set to endure wintery temperatures for most of next week.

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning of snow and ice covering but upgraded it to amber as a band of heavy snow is likely to bring widespread travel disruption.

Snow in the centre of Norwich.

Snow in the centre of Norwich. - Credit: Sabrina Johnson

And with snowfall last month leading to a spate of crashes in Norfolk, police chiefs have urged people to avoid travel wherever possible, reducing the need for help from emergency services.

T/Superintendent Nathan Clark said: "By reducing the number of journeys, we reduce the chance to coming into contact with others through choice or by chance, such as being involved in a collision and needing the help of emergency services.

"Any journey we make under current lockdown rules should be for an essential purpose, such as food shopping or caring for a vulnerable friend or relative. With these weather warnings in place we would ask people to give extra thought before leaving home and ask yourself ‘can my journey wait’?”

Snow at Eaton Park in Norwich on Saturday, January 16.

Snow at Eaton Park in Norwich on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk County County’s highways teams will be carrying out essential gritting runs, with extra work being carried out near vaccine centres to keep them accessible.

You may also want to watch:

COVID-19 vaccination sites across Norfolk and Waveney are set to remain open this weekend as plans are underway to prepare for cold weather and significant snowfall across the region.

If extreme weather conditions make running vaccination centres unsafe the local NHS will use social media channels, websites and the local media to let people know of any closures or disruption to vaccination services. 

Snow near Norwich Cathedral on Saturday, January 16.

Snow near Norwich Cathedral on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

  1. 1 Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday
  2. 2 Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home
  3. 3 More than 70 Norfolk businesses hit by Covid outbreaks
  1. 4 Driver in tractor crash which killed father-of-six escapes jail
  2. 5 Warning after spate of 'Amazon' scam telephone calls
  3. 6 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
  4. 7 Plans to convert historic pub into café and flat
  5. 8 Hospitals run out of critical care beds despite falling rates
  6. 9 Public warned only to travel if essential after snow warning
  7. 10 58 residents and staff test positive for Covid at care home

Tom McCabe, chair of the Norfolk Resilience Forum Strategic Coordination Group, also reminded people to stay at home unless venturing out was "essential".

Scott Norman, assistant chief fire officer, said that if people did leave their homes and venture onto the roads they should "be prepared and drive according to the conditions".


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concerns have been raised over the impact of government changes to a blueprint over where homes are

Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, making the most of the snow on their road. 

Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ingram Micro on Vulcan Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Coronavirus

Norwich firm shuts down after Covid outbreak hits 190 staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
The beach huts at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt

Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus