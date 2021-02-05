Public warned only to travel if essential after snow warning
Motorists are being urged to only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend with heavy snow forecast across the region.
Up to six inches of snow could fall by the end of Monday across East Anglia as the region is set to endure wintery temperatures for most of next week.
The Met Office had issued a yellow warning of snow and ice covering but upgraded it to amber as a band of heavy snow is likely to bring widespread travel disruption.
And with snowfall last month leading to a spate of crashes in Norfolk, police chiefs have urged people to avoid travel wherever possible, reducing the need for help from emergency services.
T/Superintendent Nathan Clark said: "By reducing the number of journeys, we reduce the chance to coming into contact with others through choice or by chance, such as being involved in a collision and needing the help of emergency services.
"Any journey we make under current lockdown rules should be for an essential purpose, such as food shopping or caring for a vulnerable friend or relative. With these weather warnings in place we would ask people to give extra thought before leaving home and ask yourself ‘can my journey wait’?”
Norfolk County County’s highways teams will be carrying out essential gritting runs, with extra work being carried out near vaccine centres to keep them accessible.
COVID-19 vaccination sites across Norfolk and Waveney are set to remain open this weekend as plans are underway to prepare for cold weather and significant snowfall across the region.
If extreme weather conditions make running vaccination centres unsafe the local NHS will use social media channels, websites and the local media to let people know of any closures or disruption to vaccination services.
Tom McCabe, chair of the Norfolk Resilience Forum Strategic Coordination Group, also reminded people to stay at home unless venturing out was "essential".
Scott Norman, assistant chief fire officer, said that if people did leave their homes and venture onto the roads they should "be prepared and drive according to the conditions".