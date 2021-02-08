South Norfolk and north Suffolk left caked in snow

Updated

Snow continues to fall in south Norfolk and parts of Suffolk, where many roads are already treacherous.

The region has awoken to Baltic conditions following a night of heavy snowfall and high winds.

An amber weather warning for snow remains in place until midday on Monday (February 8).

Towns including Diss and Harleston have had several centimetres of snow, with South Norfolk Council (SNC) tweeting to say bin collections for the day have been suspended.

The A140 was blocked near Long Stratton after a lorry jack-knifed - Credit: Philippa Green

Earlier on this morning, the A140 was left blocked after a lorry jack-knifed between Long Stratton and Pulham at around 8.30am.

Police said no-one was injured but there were long tailbacks as a result, even after the busy A-road reopened at around 10.30am.

The road Norfolk and Suffolk was also littered with a number of broken down vehicles, which had been abandoned in the early hours of the morning.

Officers have advised motorists not to drive "unless you really have to".

Meanwhile, SNC leader John Fuller urged the public to "resist the temptation" to travel and implored people to "stay at home".

"This is very reminiscent of the Beast from the East'three years ago," said Mr Fuller. "It’s very fine, dry snow, rather than huge snowflakes, so it’s very prone to drifting.

South Norfolk Council leader, John Fuller - Credit: Rose Sapey

"There are parts between the A140 and Diss which are very prone to drifting. Farmers were put on notice on Friday to get tractors and their snow ploughs ready. I would image they will be on the road as we speak.

"From three years ago, one thing we learnt is, because the snow is so fine and dry, it can blow into the roads again the moment you clear it. It’s the wind that is the problem.

A snowy scene near Thetford - Credit: Archant

"Resist the temptation [to travel] and stay at home if you can."

