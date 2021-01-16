Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall
- Credit: Simon Parkin
The first snow of 2021 has fallen in parts of Norfolk with more to come as a band of seasonal weather sweeps across the county.
Some areas in Mid and West Norfolk have seen a covering of snow of up to two to three centimetres on Saturday morning as forecasts of snow and sleet for much of the region through the morning.
Areas around King's Lynn have seen sustained snow falls.
An amber weather warning for snow has been issued for many parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.
The Met Office has put the warning in place - its second highest - from 5am on Saturday morning to 2pm.
They warn it could lead to travel delays on roads, cancellations and delays to rail travel, potential power cuts and the possibility of rural communities being cut off.
You may also want to watch:
Earlier reports said snow was falling in South Norfolk including Pulham Market, Long Stratton and Wymondham.
Norwich began to see snow at shortly before 8am while snow was also reported in Cromer, Lenwade and Toftwood near Dereham.
Most Read
- 1 Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk
- 2 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
- 3 Met Office warns of snow at weekend
- 4 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
- 5 Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently
- 6 School shuts 20 minutes before opening time after staff Covid case
- 7 Boss locked out of own salon after Covid 'vigilantes' glue door shut
- 8 'Extraordinary' outbreak of Covid in Norwich prison
- 9 Military personnel deployed to help N&N cope with Covid pressures
- 10 Man ran onto train tracks to escape Covid police
Andy Ellis, duty manager for highways at Norfolk County Council, said: “We have been out salting since yesterday afternoon.
"We went out at 3am and the gritters are out now and will be out again early this afternoon. We are getting lots of salt down which will help treat the snow as people drive over it.
“There shouldn’t be as many people as normal on the roads with lockdown but we are keeping the roads as free as possible so that the people who do have to go out, help workers, carers, people delivering food, can do so safely.
“We are looking at about three inches of snow but the slat that we’ve put down should keep things moving.”
Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said the county was set for a wintry start with sleet or snow, persistent in places, but turning to rain through the morning.
The amber warning covers much of Norfolk, though the east coast falls under a yellow warning.
Chris Bell, director and forecaster at Weatherquest, said on Twitter that the levels we'd receive were not yet clear, with models showed anything from a "small, slushy accumulation" to as much as four inches.
Norfolk Fire Service warned drivers to take care, tweeting: “If you must go out for essential reasons, please take extra care on the roads. Drive according to the road conditions and stay safe.”