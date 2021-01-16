Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall

Published: 7:49 AM January 16, 2021 Updated: 8:09 AM January 16, 2021

Norfolk has seen snow falls with more to come. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The first snow of 2021 has fallen in parts of Norfolk with more to come as a band of seasonal weather sweeps across the county.

Some areas in Mid and West Norfolk have seen a covering of snow of up to two to three centimetres on Saturday morning as forecasts of snow and sleet for much of the region through the morning.

Areas around King's Lynn have seen sustained snow falls.

An amber weather warning for snow has been issued for many parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.

The amber weather warning which has been put in place for snow for Norfolk and Suffolk and other parts of the east. - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has put the warning in place - its second highest - from 5am on Saturday morning to 2pm.

They warn it could lead to travel delays on roads, cancellations and delays to rail travel, potential power cuts and the possibility of rural communities being cut off.

Earlier reports said snow was falling in South Norfolk including Pulham Market, Long Stratton and Wymondham.

Norwich began to see snow at shortly before 8am while snow was also reported in Cromer, Lenwade and Toftwood near Dereham.

The weather forecast was right for once and we have snow #thetford #Norfolk pic.twitter.com/ZLVqcjariS — Melanie Sturman (@100marathons) January 16, 2021

Andy Ellis, duty manager for highways at Norfolk County Council, said: “We have been out salting since yesterday afternoon.

"We went out at 3am and the gritters are out now and will be out again early this afternoon. We are getting lots of salt down which will help treat the snow as people drive over it.

Snow in a garden in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Lauren Cope

“There shouldn’t be as many people as normal on the roads with lockdown but we are keeping the roads as free as possible so that the people who do have to go out, help workers, carers, people delivering food, can do so safely.

“We are looking at about three inches of snow but the slat that we’ve put down should keep things moving.”

Some live images this AM, of the #PortofWells CCTV, it’s a bit chilly out there #WellsNexttheSea #NorthNorfolkCoast pic.twitter.com/4dXWzbbmiF — Wells Harbour Master (@RobertMbe) January 16, 2021

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said the county was set for a wintry start with sleet or snow, persistent in places, but turning to rain through the morning.

East Anglia today: A wintry start with sleet or snow, persistent in places, turning to rain through the morning, before clearing to the east to leave a mixture of sunny spells and fog patches. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will ease and turn westerly later, with highs of 5 C. pic.twitter.com/nIxjGIOKox — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 16, 2021

The amber warning covers much of Norfolk, though the east coast falls under a yellow warning.

Chris Bell, director and forecaster at Weatherquest, said on Twitter that the levels we'd receive were not yet clear, with models showed anything from a "small, slushy accumulation" to as much as four inches.

Snow! (Okay, there isn't much and it's a bit lacklustre and wet and all that, but still — snow!!!) #Blakeney #Norfolk #Snowuk pic.twitter.com/afMmLCv9yW — Barendina Smedley (@fugitiveink) January 16, 2021

Norfolk Fire Service warned drivers to take care, tweeting: “If you must go out for essential reasons, please take extra care on the roads. Drive according to the road conditions and stay safe.”