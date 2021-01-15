Amber weather warning issued for snow this weekend
- Credit: Sharon Greener
An amber weather warning for snow has been issued for many parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.
The Met Office has put the warning in place - its second highest - from 5am on Saturday morning to 2pm.
They warn it could lead to travel delays on roads, cancellations and delays to rail travel, potential power cuts and the possibility of rural communities being cut off.
The amber warning covers much of Norfolk, though the east coast falls under a yellow warning.
Chris Bell, director and forecaster at Weatherquest, said on Twitter that the levels we'd receive were not yet clear, with models showed anything from a "small, slushy accumulation" to as much as four inches.
Norfolk County Council said on Friday it would be sending out gritters on roads around the county, with drivers urged not to travel unless it was essential.
It said in the tweet: "We're gritting today across the county & again early AM except city and east coast areas.
"Please don't travel unless essential. Help us keep Norfolk safe & reduce the risk of accidents."