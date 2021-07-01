How is weather looking for Saturday's England clash?

Video

Published: 4:00 AM July 1, 2021

The threat of showers looms for Norfolk-based England fans who want to venture out to support the Three Lions in their Euro 2020 quarter final clash.

Gareth Southgate's men face Ukraine in the last eight of the competition after an "epic" victory over Germany on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of England fans watched on a big screen at The Arena in Sprowston, and scores more were packed into pubs across Norwich and the rest of Norfolk to cheer on their country.

And they will do it all over again on Saturday as England look to take one more step closer to a first major tournament final since 1966.

Those who do might want to think about taking a raincoat along with them, as unpredictable weather is expected for the end of the week.

Saturday looks to be largely dry in Norwich with the main threat of showers in the early afternoon, but Met Office forecasters have warned of some showery spells throughout the weekend.

Sunday is expected to be the wetter day of the two, though, with some thundery showers likely in the afternoon.

And there will likely be some sunny spells too throughout the weekend, so hopefully that will be the case while we're out cheering the Three Lions into the Euro 2020 semi finals.