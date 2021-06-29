'It's been epic': Ecstatic fan park scenes as England beat Germany

Video

Published: 8:08 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 8:20 PM June 29, 2021

Crowds at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Germany Euros match. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chairs were thrown, tables were toppled and pints of beer were hurled into the air as England beat Germany 2-0 in front of 400 people at a fan park near Norwich.

The Euro 2020 fixture was shown on a big screen at The Arena in Sprowston with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane met with ecstatic scenes.

Raucous chants of 'It's Coming Home' and 'Please don't take me home' were sung proudly.

Fans celebrating England's win against Germany at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Supporter Andy Hubbard, 39, said he would be returning to The Arena for every round, describing the fan park experience as "absolutely brilliant".

Mr Hubbard said: "This is the best we have had since Euro 96. It's coming home.

"Everyone else is a bit average and we are peaking at the right time. The atmosphere here has been awesome."

Another fan, Josh Granger, 33, said: "I was very optimistic and had 2-1 England in a bet. It's been epic tonight and we are going to go all the way to the final."

James Moy, 36, added: "We could not have had a better atmosphere. This is what a tournament is all about, getting everyone out.

"I thought we played well throughout but we just had a bit more than the Germans."

Another fan Callan Rumsby, 20, described Jack Grealish as the key player as he celebrated the win.

A police presence arrived midway through the second-half to monitor proceedings, while a message on the big screen reminded fans to stay seated after the goals.

One fan kneeled on the floor with his hands on his head scarcely able to believe what he had seen, while one girl hid under a table to escape the beer being thrown in the air.

Organiser Daegan Watts, a shareholder of The Arena, said: "We could not have asked for a better result. It will be Saturday next and it is not going to be a problem selling the tickets.

"We do all we can to enforce the rules but you are never going to be able to control everyone."

Ben Lewry, of Titan Security Limited, added: "It's been interesting with Covid and dealing with the normal football things. Guys tend to get excitable together."