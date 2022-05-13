Temperatures to hit 23C in Norfolk this weekend
Norfolk is set to see temperatures reach 23C this weekend.
There will be a mix of sunny spells, cloudy patches, and a slight breeze today [May 13] with highs of 21C.
But moving into Saturday, the winds will start to ease which will see temperatures peak at 23C.
Zoe Johnson, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, says there will be “plenty of sunshine and dry conditions” making for a “nice day”.
Temperatures will cool slightly to around 21C to 22C inland on Sunday and there could be potential for a few showers.
But it will still be bright with sunny intervals.
By Sunday evening, Ms Johnson said the potential for showers will be greater.
On the coast, it will be cooler due to a more easterly breeze.
The warmer weather and sunshine will also see high pollen and UV levels across the weekend in Norfolk.