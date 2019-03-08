Temperatures could reach 28C in Norfolk after stormy week

A sunny afternoon at Cromer beach. Photo: Graham Parfitt (c) copyright newzulu.com

Temperatures could reach as high as 28C next week in Norfolk, bringing an end to a wet and stormy week around the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Met Office weather warning was in place for the county much of this week, with people being woken up by thunder, lightning and heavy rain in the early hours of Wednesday.

And a warning for thunderstorms remains in place around the country on Sunday and Monday.

But conditions are likely to improve as we move past the weekend, and could reach as high as 27C or 28C mid-next week.

Fred Best, meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "It is looking like it's going to warm up next week.

You may also want to watch:

"Today, tomorrow and Saturday will still be in the high teens and perhaps just about making 20C.

"On Sunday it will pick up a bit more, but once we've got through to the middle of next week it will improve.

"There is the potential for the high 20Cs, with places a bit more west, including the Midlands, potentially seeing 30C/31C.

"While we will be getting up that way, because we are a bit further east it will be in the high 20Cs, maybe 27C or 28C on Wednesday and Thursday."

MORE: Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk



