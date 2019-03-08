Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Temperatures could reach 28C in Norfolk after stormy week

PUBLISHED: 09:10 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 21 June 2019

A sunny afternoon at Cromer beach. Photo: Graham Parfitt

A sunny afternoon at Cromer beach. Photo: Graham Parfitt

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Temperatures could reach as high as 28C next week in Norfolk, bringing an end to a wet and stormy week around the county.

A Met Office weather warning was in place for the county much of this week, with people being woken up by thunder, lightning and heavy rain in the early hours of Wednesday.

And a warning for thunderstorms remains in place around the country on Sunday and Monday.

But conditions are likely to improve as we move past the weekend, and could reach as high as 27C or 28C mid-next week.

Fred Best, meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "It is looking like it's going to warm up next week.

You may also want to watch:

"Today, tomorrow and Saturday will still be in the high teens and perhaps just about making 20C.

"On Sunday it will pick up a bit more, but once we've got through to the middle of next week it will improve.

"There is the potential for the high 20Cs, with places a bit more west, including the Midlands, potentially seeing 30C/31C.

"While we will be getting up that way, because we are a bit further east it will be in the high 20Cs, maybe 27C or 28C on Wednesday and Thursday."

MORE: Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk



Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists