Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:25 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 19 June 2019

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Dan Holley

A weather warning remains in place for Norfolk and Suffolk after people in parts of the region were woken by thunder and lightning in the early hours.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning hat the region could be in for thunderstorms and heavy rain and the early hours of Wednesday morning the storm arrived.

The yellow weather warning, in place from 6pm last night (Tuesday, June 18) and continuing until 9pm today (Wednesday, June 19) warned thunderstorms could bring "torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places", with the chance of flooding. While there do not appear to be any major flooding incidents and Norfolk police said there had been no weather-related incidents on the roads, people in some parts of the region had their sleep interrupted by the storms.

Dan Holley, from University of East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, tweeted at 2am that: "Thunderstorms have finally arrived in Norwich.

"Lightning isn't desperately frequent, maybe one every 30 to 45 seconds."

Twitter was a mix of people enjoying the spectacular strikes and those complaining that they'd been woken up.

Celina Bledowska tweeted: "Must be the apocalypse judging by the clap of thunder that just woke me up. #Norwich."

You may also want to watch:

While Pandulf posted at just after 2.20am: "What a crash of thunder just now here in Norwich. Nearly jumped out of bed and my skin." At 3am they added: "Still rumbling. I'm grumbling as I so want to be asleep, but now I'm wide awake."

More impressed was Stephen Ollerton, who tweeted: "Just sat through the most amazing thunder/lightning storm I've ever seen."

There were power cuts in some parts of the county, caused by a fault in an overhead electricity line. Around 50 households were affected in the area around Fakenham, Little Snoring, South Creake and Little Walsingham, with UK Power Networks restoring the power at 3.50am.

Phil Garner, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said the storm had passed over the southern and eastern parts of Norfolk, so missed some sections of the county completely.

While the official rainfall figures are not yet available, he said areas along the coast would have seen about 10 to 12mm of precipitation.

And Mr Garner said there could be more to come. He said: "There is an area of thunderstorms coming from Kent and Sussex, so, we could yet hear a rumble of thunder and two as we get through the morning.

"There will be one or two showers coming through from the late afternoon and early evening." He said it would be drier as the week continues, but that it could be cooler going into the weekend.

- Did you get pictures or video of the storms in Norfolk? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Stars line yellow carpet for UK premiere of Danny Boyle’s East Anglian-shot film Yesterday

Ed Sheeran (left), Lily James and Himesh Patel (right) attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Driver who tried to flee police caught after running into dead end

A driver tried to flee from Norwich police - and ran into a dead end. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled due to signalling fault

Greater Anglia has announced trains have been cancelled. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists