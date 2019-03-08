Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley. Dan Holley

A weather warning remains in place for Norfolk and Suffolk after people in parts of the region were woken by thunder and lightning in the early hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning hat the region could be in for thunderstorms and heavy rain and the early hours of Wednesday morning the storm arrived.

The yellow weather warning, in place from 6pm last night (Tuesday, June 18) and continuing until 9pm today (Wednesday, June 19) warned thunderstorms could bring "torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places", with the chance of flooding. While there do not appear to be any major flooding incidents and Norfolk police said there had been no weather-related incidents on the roads, people in some parts of the region had their sleep interrupted by the storms.

Dan Holley, from University of East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, tweeted at 2am that: "Thunderstorms have finally arrived in Norwich.

"Lightning isn't desperately frequent, maybe one every 30 to 45 seconds."

Twitter was a mix of people enjoying the spectacular strikes and those complaining that they'd been woken up.

Celina Bledowska tweeted: "Must be the apocalypse judging by the clap of thunder that just woke me up. #Norwich."

You may also want to watch:

While Pandulf posted at just after 2.20am: "What a crash of thunder just now here in Norwich. Nearly jumped out of bed and my skin." At 3am they added: "Still rumbling. I'm grumbling as I so want to be asleep, but now I'm wide awake."

More impressed was Stephen Ollerton, who tweeted: "Just sat through the most amazing thunder/lightning storm I've ever seen."

There were power cuts in some parts of the county, caused by a fault in an overhead electricity line. Around 50 households were affected in the area around Fakenham, Little Snoring, South Creake and Little Walsingham, with UK Power Networks restoring the power at 3.50am.

Phil Garner, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said the storm had passed over the southern and eastern parts of Norfolk, so missed some sections of the county completely.

While the official rainfall figures are not yet available, he said areas along the coast would have seen about 10 to 12mm of precipitation.

And Mr Garner said there could be more to come. He said: "There is an area of thunderstorms coming from Kent and Sussex, so, we could yet hear a rumble of thunder and two as we get through the morning.

"There will be one or two showers coming through from the late afternoon and early evening." He said it would be drier as the week continues, but that it could be cooler going into the weekend.

- Did you get pictures or video of the storms in Norfolk? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk