Warm sunshine coming for Norfolk this week after storms
Temperatures are predicted to be on the up across Norfolk after a weekend of unpredictable weather.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain have been seen across Norfolk on Saturday with further showers expected on Sunday afternoon.
This will make way for a drier week and more sunny spells early on next week with temperatures set to reach highs of 23C.
On Monday, the Met Office predicts sunny spells and showers, which may become heavy. This may see some areas experience hail and thunder.
The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday indicates showers will be generally lighter and less frequent.
Meteorologists had issued a yellow weather warning that includes south Lincolnshire indicating there was a chance the slow-moving heavy downpours could reach north Norfolk.
The county has experienced a dry, breezy and cloudy start to Sunday, with the Met Office reporting showers or longer spells of rain spreading in from the west by late morning.
This may cause some heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with temperatures reaching 21C.
