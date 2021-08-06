What will the weather be like in Norfolk this weekend?

Published: 2:56 PM August 6, 2021

This weekend, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that includes South Lincolnshire, so North Norfolk may see some slow-moving heavy downpours, and there is a small chance that it may cause flooding.

Reports for the East of England are that the weekend will be cloudy and humid, with scattered showers.

Saturday morning will have the best chance of sunshine and will be fairly dry.

Whilst the afternoon will contain scattered showers, with a high chance of heavy rain with some thunder.

The temperature will have a high of 22C and should stay above 17C all day, though it will feel around 3C lower.

The humidity will be above 65pc all day.

Sunday will be much the same.

The morning will have some sunny spells, though the afternoon will contain more scattered showers with heavy rain and thunder.

It will also be more blustery, with winds of up to 30mph.

The temperature will reach high of 23C, and will be above 16C all day, but will feel around 4C degrees lower. Again, the humidity will be above 65pc all day.