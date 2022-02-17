Norfolk and Waveney's major attractions closing due to Storm Eunice

Wroxham Barns is one of the Norfolk attractions that will be closed due to Storm Eunice. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

With Storm Eunice set to brings winds of up to 80mph to Norfolk on Friday, these Norfolk and Waveney attractions and events will be closed or cancelled.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the East of England tomorrow, which could cause "danger to life".

The following events and attractions are cancelled or closing this Friday, February 18:

Love Light Norwich - Thursday and Saturday events will still go ahead with some moved indoors. Friday events have been rescheduled, including the Glow Ride moving to Saturday.

Sandringham Estate - All areas including Sandringham Gardens, shop, restaurant, Terrace Café, kiosk, visitor car parks, children's play area and the arboretum. Visitors are also strongly advised not to visit Sandringham Royal Parkland.

All National Trust sites - Blickling Estate, Oxburgh Hall and other National Trust sites in the East of England will be closed.

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! - Anyone who has a pre-booked ticket will be able to use it at any time in the next six months and there is no need to rebook.

Circus Mondao - This show was due to open in a big top tent in South Wootton this Friday. The big top has been temporarily taken down and shows will resume on Wednesday, February 23 - you can reschedule or get a refund.

Wroxham Barns - Visitors that have pre-booked for Friday have been emailed.

Bewilderwood - Pre-booked tickets have been refunded, which may take a few days to show in your account.

Holkham Estate - Lady Anne’s Drive, Holkham Park, The Lookout and all attractions will also be closed.