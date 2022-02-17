News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Norfolk and Waveney's major attractions closing due to Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:40 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 3:04 PM February 17, 2022
General manager, Ben Marshall, at the entrance to the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns, which i

Wroxham Barns is one of the Norfolk attractions that will be closed due to Storm Eunice. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

With Storm Eunice set to brings winds of up to 80mph to Norfolk on Friday, these Norfolk and Waveney attractions and events will be closed or cancelled. 

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the East of England tomorrow, which could cause "danger to life".

The following events and attractions are cancelled or closing this Friday, February 18:

Love Light Norwich - Thursday and Saturday events will still go ahead with some moved indoors. Friday events have been rescheduled, including the Glow Ride moving to Saturday. 

Sandringham Estate - All areas including Sandringham Gardens, shop, restaurant, Terrace Café, kiosk, visitor car parks, children's play area and the arboretum. Visitors are also strongly advised not to visit Sandringham Royal Parkland. 

All National Trust sites - Blickling Estate, Oxburgh Hall and other National Trust sites in the East of England will be closed.

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! - Anyone who has a pre-booked ticket will be able to use it at any time in the next six months and there is no need to rebook.

Circus Mondao - This show was due to open in a big top tent in South Wootton this Friday. The big top has been temporarily taken down and shows will resume on Wednesday, February 23 - you can reschedule or get a refund. 

Wroxham Barns - Visitors that have pre-booked for Friday have been emailed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption
  2. 2 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
  3. 3 Person airlifted to hospital after crash between car and bike on A143
  1. 4 Hunt is on to find mystery £1m lottery winner from Norfolk
  2. 5 Region could take ‘hammering’ with Storm Eunice to bring 80mph gusts
  3. 6 Historic hall and former teacher training college goes up for sale
  4. 7 Norfolk puppy seller accused of fraud dies before court case
  5. 8 TV stars take trip to Norfolk for Channel 4 show
  6. 9 Storm Dudley winds exceed 60mph but warnings the worst is yet to come
  7. 10 Man was seen drinking 15 pints before driving from pub

Bewilderwood - Pre-booked tickets have been refunded, which may take a few days to show in your account. 

Holkham Estate - Lady Anne’s Drive, Holkham Park, The Lookout and all attractions will also be closed.

Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the coastal erosion at East Runton, taken in late 2017. Photo: BlueSky UAV Special

Planning and Development

Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Strong wind blows across Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live News

Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Apple CEO Tim Cook pictured in 2014. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Norfolk County Council gains first win in legal battle with tech giant...

Derin Clark

person