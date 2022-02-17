Storm Dudley winds exceed 60mph but warnings the worst is yet to come

A fallen tree cut off power to hundreds of homes in Brandon - caused by Storm Dudley. - Credit: Suffolk Fire Service

Storm Dudley brought gusts of more than 60mph in parts of Norfolk overnight, but experts have warned that the worst is yet to come.

Weybourne and Tibenham airfield saw the strongest winds on Wednesday (16) with gusts reaching up to 64mph.

It caused a night of widespread travel disruption with fallen trees blocking roads and hundreds of homes left without power.

But emergency services, including police and fire crews, worked through the night to clear blockages and debris left by the storm.

Power has also been restored to the homes which were affected overnight.

This morning [Thursday, February 17] a fallen tree has been causing delays on the A140 near Pulham Market.

Norwich Road heading northbound, after the B1134 Station Road, is partially blocked.

Beech Avenue in Taverham is also currently blocked by a tree.

First Norwich bus service tweeted: "Due to restricted access on Beech Avenue service 29 is to divert via Sandy and will resume normal route by St Edmunds Road. Same way coming back to the city."

🚧SERVICE UPDATE🚧



Due to restricted access on Beech Av, Taverham.



Service 29 is to divert via Sandy and will resume normal route by St Edmunds rd. Same way coming back to the City. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) February 17, 2022

Weather conditions are expected to ease slightly throughout the day, with the yellow weather warning no longer in place.

But Adam Dury, a meteorologist from Weatherquest, says it won’t last for long.

“There will be fairly light winds overnight tonight but tomorrow winds will soon increase from around 5am to 6am,” he said.

“It will continue to steadily increase throughout the morning and by drive time, we are potentially looking at gusts of 50mph across the region.

“The worst of the winds are looking to be midday to early afternoon – probably gusts of 60-70-mph.

“We may even see gusts of up to 80mph in a few spots in the Cromer area and Tibenham.

“It will be quite a bit windier than what we had yesterday evening.”

Storm Eunice is set to batter the region bringing 80mph winds which could pose a “danger to life”. - Credit: Met Office

An amber yellow weather warning is in place for Friday, February 18, with Storm Eunice set to batter Norfolk and Waveney which could cause "danger to life".

This threat has also impacted events and attractions across the region.

Love Light Norwich has made the decision to cancel its Friday events and Sandringham Estate will also be closed to the public throughout the day.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade has also said it may be forced to close some of its activities due to the forecast conditions.











