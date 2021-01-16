News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Photo gallery: Snow turns region into winter wonderland

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:32 AM January 16, 2021    Updated: 11:14 AM January 16, 2021
Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, making the most of the snow on their road. 

Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, making the most of the snow on their road. - Credit: Sophie Kendall

Parts of Norfolk and Waveney have today been turned into a winter wonderland.

The first snow of 2021 has fallen across the region given most places at least a light dusting of the white stuff or in some areas a more substantial covering. 

Snow in Northrepps.

Snow in Northrepps. - Credit: Mike Millman

Mid and West Norfolk have seen the most with areas around King's Lynn seeing sustained snow falls and it has been particularly bad around the Fakenham area.

A number of main roads were reported to be impassable with drivers warned to be extra careful.

Snow at East Wretham near Thetford.

Snow at East Wretham near Thetford. - Credit: Archant

Many families woke up on Saturday morning to see their gardens, drives and neighbourhoods given a covering of snow. 

And while people can't meet up with friends or travel to enjoy it, plenty have made the most of the weather from their gardens or streets.

Plenty shared pictures of the white landscape outside their homes - some expressing surprise, despite forecasts, and others delighted to see it. 

Granddaughter Zara seeing the snow in Norwich. 

Granddaughter Zara seeing the snow in Norwich. - Credit: Julie Bird

Snow in the centre of Norwich.

Snow in the centre of Norwich. - Credit: Sabrina Johnson

chapel ruin

A snowy scene at the St Edmund's Chapel ruins on the cliff tops at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton lighthouse

Hunstanton lighthouse in the snow - Credit: Chris Bishop

Snow in Attleborough.

Snow in Attleborough. - Credit: Karen Wilton

Snow in Norwich.

Snow in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Snow in Norwich.

Snow in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Sophie, Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, enjoying the snow in their front garden.

Sophie, Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, enjoying the snow in their front garden. - Credit: Sophie Kendall

Hunstanton wolf

Hunstanton's famous wolf with a dusting of snow - Credit: Chris Bishop

Three-year-old Poppy with snowman.

Three-year-old Poppy with snowman. - Credit: Michelle Cobbett

Snow in Hellesdon.

Snow in Hellesdon. - Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams

Snow on Sweet Briar Road in Norwich.

Snow on Sweet Briar Road in Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams

Poppy Anne Cobbett, aged five months, loving her first snow!

Poppy Anne Cobbett, aged five months, loving her first snow! - Credit: Michelle Cobbett

Snow in Hellesdon.

Snow in Hellesdon. - Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams

Snow adds to woes of a burst water main in Sheringham.

Snow adds to woes of a burst water main in Sheringham. - Credit: Les Fisher


