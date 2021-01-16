Gallery
Photo gallery: Snow turns region into winter wonderland
- Credit: Sophie Kendall
Parts of Norfolk and Waveney have today been turned into a winter wonderland.
The first snow of 2021 has fallen across the region given most places at least a light dusting of the white stuff or in some areas a more substantial covering.
Mid and West Norfolk have seen the most with areas around King's Lynn seeing sustained snow falls and it has been particularly bad around the Fakenham area.
A number of main roads were reported to be impassable with drivers warned to be extra careful.
Many families woke up on Saturday morning to see their gardens, drives and neighbourhoods given a covering of snow.
And while people can't meet up with friends or travel to enjoy it, plenty have made the most of the weather from their gardens or streets.
Plenty shared pictures of the white landscape outside their homes - some expressing surprise, despite forecasts, and others delighted to see it.
Most Read
- 1 Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk
- 2 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
- 3 Met Office warns of snow at weekend
- 4 Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently
- 5 Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall
- 6 School shuts 20 minutes before opening time after staff Covid case
- 7 Boss locked out of own salon after Covid 'vigilantes' glue door shut
- 8 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
- 9 'Extraordinary' outbreak of Covid in Norwich prison
- 10 Military personnel deployed to help N&N cope with Covid pressures