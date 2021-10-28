News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

What will the weather be like in Norfolk this Halloween weekend?

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:13 PM October 28, 2021   
People have been encouraged to stay safe while trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

What will the weather be like for Halloween 2021 in Norfolk? - Credit: PA

If you are worried about rain ruining your best face paint efforts this Halloween weekend you can rest easy as it should be relatively dry.

According to Norwich-based Weatherquest, while there is rain forecast for Norfolk this weekend much of it will arrive during the day.

On Friday showers are expected throughout much of the day but drier and brighter weather should move in from the west by late afternoon. 

Eastern coastal areas may still have patches of rain by early evening but this should clear and all areas in Norfolk and Waveney should be dry by the time it get dark.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16C. 

Moving into the weekend it will likely be breezy with showers during the day which could be heavy at times.

The morning and evening on both days should be clear with an increasing risk of rain developing throughout the day.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  2. 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
  3. 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
  1. 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
  2. 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  3. 6 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
  4. 7 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
  5. 8 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
  6. 9 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones
  7. 10 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision

By the evening the rain should have cleared, leaving your costumes and face paint intact. 

Maximum temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be between 12C and 14C so it could feel cooler than it has been this week.

Looking for places to celebrate Halloween this weekend? This handy guide has some great events to enjoy.

Halloween
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the homes on Hargham Road, Old Buckenham

Breckland District Council

Work started on four new homes without permission

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport.

Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Hemsby Beach

Man dies after medical emergency on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person