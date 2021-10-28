What will the weather be like in Norfolk this Halloween weekend?

Published: 4:13 PM October 28, 2021

What will the weather be like for Halloween 2021 in Norfolk? - Credit: PA

If you are worried about rain ruining your best face paint efforts this Halloween weekend you can rest easy as it should be relatively dry.

According to Norwich-based Weatherquest, while there is rain forecast for Norfolk this weekend much of it will arrive during the day.

On Friday showers are expected throughout much of the day but drier and brighter weather should move in from the west by late afternoon.

Eastern coastal areas may still have patches of rain by early evening but this should clear and all areas in Norfolk and Waveney should be dry by the time it get dark.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16C.

Moving into the weekend it will likely be breezy with showers during the day which could be heavy at times.

The morning and evening on both days should be clear with an increasing risk of rain developing throughout the day.

By the evening the rain should have cleared, leaving your costumes and face paint intact.

Maximum temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be between 12C and 14C so it could feel cooler than it has been this week.

