11 things to do in Norfolk for Halloween 2021
From horror mazes to drive-in movies, here are some frightfully fun things to do in Norfolk this Halloween.
1. PrimEvil, Lenwade
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE
When: October 8-31, 6pm-11pm (last entry 9pm)
Price: From £21 (plus booking fee), primevil-scare.com
Norfolk's biggest scare attraction will return more terrifying than ever this Halloween, with five spine-tingling haunts.
These are the Circus of Terror, The Crypt, Insanitorium, Mayhem Manor Hotel and Route 666.
The event is recommended for people aged 12 and over and anyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.
For younger children, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is running Dippy's Halloween Days from October 23 to 31, with storytelling, spooky disco dancing, crafts and more - book at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
2. Halloween Spooktacular, Yarmouth
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: October 22-31, various times
Price: hippodromecircus.co.uk or call 01493 738877
Local comedy star The Man They Call ‘G’ will be returning after his brilliant debut in last year's show.
He will take Jack Jay and Johnny Mac on a spooky adventure in his haunted hotel, with a cast of mesmerising circus artists and dancers joining them.
3. The Real Halloween, West Acre
Where: Bradmoor Woods, Narford Lane, West Acre, PE32 1FQ
When: October 30: 1.30pm-7pm, October 31: 12.30pm-6pm
Price: £8.50 at fairylandtrust.org or £10 on the gate (under 3s free)
The Real Halloween is organised by nature conservation charity The Fairyland Trust and it will feature games, workshops and entertainment.
The workshops on offer include magic wands, wizard shields, witch and wizard training, witches owls and witches bats and cost £3 extra each.
4. The Pumpkin House, Thursford
Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD
When: October 22-31, 10am to 4pm daily (dependent on weather conditions)
Price: Pumpkins start at £4.50, see the latest updates on the @thepumpkinhousethursford Facebook page
The Pumpkin House is back for its fourth year with 1,000 pumpkins to choose from, ranging from a traditional jack-o'-lantern to the goosebumps with warty skin.
There will also be a spooky trail, hay play area, hay bale maze, refreshments and a pop-up shop selling broomsticks and witches hats.
5. Nightmares in Norfolk, Tilney St Lawrence
Where: The Coach and Horses Inn, Tilney St Lawrence, PE34 4RU
When: October 27-30, time slots from 6pm-11pm
Price: From £15, nightmareinnorfolk.com
Scare attraction Nightmares in Norfolk is returning for 2021 and there will be eight horror mazes and experiences.
This will include The Central Park Scare Zone, with fire eaters and mazes inspired by Saw and Ghostbusters.
Mr Smiley's Family Fun Evening will take place on October 26 from 6pm until 9pm (£8.99 per child and adults free).
6. Halloween Drive-in Movies, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: October 28-31
Price: TBC, see the latest updates on the @PopUpPicturesCo Facebook page
Pop Up Pictures is bringing back its popular drive-in screenings to the Norfolk Showground this Halloween.
The films are yet to be announced, but last year it included a mix of horror films and family favourites.
7. The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, Hoveton
Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW
When: October 16-17, 23-31
Price: £10 per person (under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers are free), time slots from 6pm (you will need to book separately if you want to visit in the day too), norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk
As dusk falls, visitors can craft their very own lantern to help the Boggles and Twiggles light up the woods.
Families can then adventure through a spectacular light extravaganza and watch the story of BeWILDerwood unfold as they explore mysterious paths exclusive to this event.
8. Wicked Wildlife, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Pensthorpe, NR21 0LN
When: October 23-31, 10am-4.30pm
Price: Adults £12.95, seniors and children: (3-16) £11.95, under 3s: free, pumpkin carving additional £3, Pensthorpe Explorer tour additional £4, pensthorpe.com
Discover the grim and gruesome side of nature on the Wicked Wildlife trail around the park.
There will also be a jam-packed activity programme, including pumpkin carving and decorating, a mini pumpkin trail, craft activities and junior wildlife tours.
The Pensthorpe Explorer Tour will also be running and you can enjoy all the regular attractions, including the Hootz Haunted House and WildRootz indoor and outdoor play areas (book a slot online).
9. Norwich Ghost Walks, Norwich
Where: Adam and Eve, 17 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR3 1RZ
When: October 23-31, 7.30pm-9.30pm
Price: £10, ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk
Your ghost hunter host will take you on a journey through the most haunted areas of the city.
Hear tales of the many lost spirits and poltergeists who are still seen, and heard, to this day.
All Halloween walks will be the River Walk, except for October 26 which will be the Elm Hill route.
10. Pumpkin Festival, Wroxham
Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU
When: October 23-31, 10am-5pm
Price: Adults: £12.99, children: £13.99, under 2s: £2.50, wroxhambarns.co.uk
The Pumpkin Festival at Wroxham Barns is back bigger and better than ever for 2021, featuring a new pumpkin picking field with thousands to choose from.
Tickets include unlimited access to Junior Farm and The Fun Park, spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch and a free pumpkin for every paying child.
There will also be a Carving Barn and lots of hands-on activities.
New for 2021, Pumpkin Festival by Night is running on October 29 to 31 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, with after hours access, food trucks, a bar and entertainment - tickets cost £9 including a pumpkin.
11. Haunted Deepdale, The Wild Ride, Burnham Deepdale
Where: The Orchard, Dalegate Market, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8DD
When: October 22-31, show times start from 11.30am to 7.15pm
Price: Adults: £13, children (16 and under): £9.50, family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) £40, deepdalebackpackers.co.uk/events/1853183529
An outdoor performance using storytelling, music and movement to tell stories of the myths and ghosts of Norfolk.
People will be guided around the space from one stage to another encountering characters from the past and present on the way.