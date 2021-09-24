11 things to do in Norfolk for Halloween 2021

Video

Published: 11:13 AM September 24, 2021

From horror mazes to drive-in movies, here are some frightfully fun things to do in Norfolk this Halloween.

PrimEvil 2021 will feature five haunts and it will be scarier than ever. - Credit: PrimEVIL

1. PrimEvil, Lenwade

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: October 8-31, 6pm-11pm (last entry 9pm)

Price: From £21 (plus booking fee), primevil-scare.com

Norfolk's biggest scare attraction will return more terrifying than ever this Halloween, with five spine-tingling haunts.

These are the Circus of Terror, The Crypt, Insanitorium, Mayhem Manor Hotel and Route 666.

The event is recommended for people aged 12 and over and anyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

For younger children, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is running Dippy's Halloween Days from October 23 to 31, with storytelling, spooky disco dancing, crafts and more - book at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

The Halloween Spooktacular returns to the Hippodrome Circus this Halloween, pictured is Johnny Mac and Jack Jay. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

2. Halloween Spooktacular, Yarmouth

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: October 22-31, various times

Price: hippodromecircus.co.uk or call 01493 738877

Local comedy star The Man They Call ‘G’ will be returning after his brilliant debut in last year's show.

He will take Jack Jay and Johnny Mac on a spooky adventure in his haunted hotel, with a cast of mesmerising circus artists and dancers joining them.

The Real Halloween, organised by The Fairyland Trust, returns to Bradmoor Woods in Norfolk this October. - Credit: The Fairyland Trust

3. The Real Halloween, West Acre

Where: Bradmoor Woods, Narford Lane, West Acre, PE32 1FQ

When: October 30: 1.30pm-7pm, October 31: 12.30pm-6pm

Price: £8.50 at fairylandtrust.org or £10 on the gate (under 3s free)

The Real Halloween is organised by nature conservation charity The Fairyland Trust and it will feature games, workshops and entertainment.

The workshops on offer include magic wands, wizard shields, witch and wizard training, witches owls and witches bats and cost £3 extra each.

4. The Pumpkin House, Thursford

Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD

When: October 22-31, 10am to 4pm daily (dependent on weather conditions)

Price: Pumpkins start at £4.50, see the latest updates on the @thepumpkinhousethursford Facebook page

The Pumpkin House is back for its fourth year with 1,000 pumpkins to choose from, ranging from a traditional jack-o'-lantern to the goosebumps with warty skin.

There will also be a spooky trail, hay play area, hay bale maze, refreshments and a pop-up shop selling broomsticks and witches hats.

Nightmares in Norfolk returns this Halloween, with eight horror mazes and experiences. - Credit: Wendy Love/iStock/Getty Images Plus

5. Nightmares in Norfolk, Tilney St Lawrence

Where: The Coach and Horses Inn, Tilney St Lawrence, PE34 4RU

When: October 27-30, time slots from 6pm-11pm

Price: From £15, nightmareinnorfolk.com

Scare attraction Nightmares in Norfolk is returning for 2021 and there will be eight horror mazes and experiences.

This will include The Central Park Scare Zone, with fire eaters and mazes inspired by Saw and Ghostbusters.

Mr Smiley's Family Fun Evening will take place on October 26 from 6pm until 9pm (£8.99 per child and adults free).

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

6. Halloween Drive-in Movies, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: October 28-31

Price: TBC, see the latest updates on the @PopUpPicturesCo Facebook page

Pop Up Pictures is bringing back its popular drive-in screenings to the Norfolk Showground this Halloween.

The films are yet to be announced, but last year it included a mix of horror films and family favourites.

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade at BeWILDerwood. - Credit: James Rouse Photography

7. The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, Hoveton

Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: October 16-17, 23-31

Price: £10 per person (under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers are free), time slots from 6pm (you will need to book separately if you want to visit in the day too), norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

As dusk falls, visitors can craft their very own lantern to help the Boggles and Twiggles light up the woods.

Families can then adventure through a spectacular light extravaganza and watch the story of BeWILDerwood unfold as they explore mysterious paths exclusive to this event.

There will be lots of fun Halloween activities at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Steve Adams

8. Wicked Wildlife, Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Pensthorpe, NR21 0LN

When: October 23-31, 10am-4.30pm

Price: Adults £12.95, seniors and children: (3-16) £11.95, under 3s: free, pumpkin carving additional £3, Pensthorpe Explorer tour additional £4, pensthorpe.com

Discover the grim and gruesome side of nature on the Wicked Wildlife trail around the park.

There will also be a jam-packed activity programme, including pumpkin carving and decorating, a mini pumpkin trail, craft activities and junior wildlife tours.

The Pensthorpe Explorer Tour will also be running and you can enjoy all the regular attractions, including the Hootz Haunted House and WildRootz indoor and outdoor play areas (book a slot online).

Norwich Ghost Walks are running this Halloween. - Credit: Archant

9. Norwich Ghost Walks, Norwich

Where: Adam and Eve, 17 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR3 1RZ

When: October 23-31, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Price: £10, ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk

Your ghost hunter host will take you on a journey through the most haunted areas of the city.

Hear tales of the many lost spirits and poltergeists who are still seen, and heard, to this day.

All Halloween walks will be the River Walk, except for October 26 which will be the Elm Hill route.

The Pumpkin Festival returns to Wroxham Barns this Halloween Picture: Wroxham Barns - Credit: Archant

10. Pumpkin Festival, Wroxham

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU

When: October 23-31, 10am-5pm

Price: Adults: £12.99, children: £13.99, under 2s: £2.50, wroxhambarns.co.uk

The Pumpkin Festival at Wroxham Barns is back bigger and better than ever for 2021, featuring a new pumpkin picking field with thousands to choose from.

Tickets include unlimited access to Junior Farm and The Fun Park, spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch and a free pumpkin for every paying child.

There will also be a Carving Barn and lots of hands-on activities.

New for 2021, Pumpkin Festival by Night is running on October 29 to 31 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, with after hours access, food trucks, a bar and entertainment - tickets cost £9 including a pumpkin.

Haunted Deepdale - The Wild Ride is an outdoor theatre experience. - Credit: Supplied

11. Haunted Deepdale, The Wild Ride, Burnham Deepdale

Where: The Orchard, Dalegate Market, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8DD

When: October 22-31, show times start from 11.30am to 7.15pm

Price: Adults: £13, children (16 and under): £9.50, family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) £40, deepdalebackpackers.co.uk/events/1853183529

An outdoor performance using storytelling, music and movement to tell stories of the myths and ghosts of Norfolk.

People will be guided around the space from one stage to another encountering characters from the past and present on the way.