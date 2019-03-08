Gallery

Pictures show the true extent of flooding on the wettest day of the year

Flood water on roads (c) copyright newzulu.com

These photos show the extent of the flooding caused by a weekend of torrential rain in the region.

Flood on both Caister Road and Lawn Avenue Great Yarmouth Flood on both Caister Road and Lawn Avenue Great Yarmouth

Sunday was the wettest day of 2019 for East Anglia, with severe flooding causing problems on the roads, rail network and in homes and businesses.

More than two inches of rain fell in 24 hours in east Norfolk, and the fire service said it received more than 150 flood related calls.

Junction of Northgate Street and Lawn Avenue road flooded by rainwater. Picture: Gina Upex Junction of Northgate Street and Lawn Avenue road flooded by rainwater. Picture: Gina Upex

Photos taken by readers show what has been happening in our villages and towns, from home evacuations in Lowestoft to communal puddle paddling in Mulbarton.

Junction of Northgate Street and Lawn Avenue road flooded by rainwater. Picture: Gina Upex Junction of Northgate Street and Lawn Avenue road flooded by rainwater. Picture: Gina Upex

Flood water on roads Flood water on roads

People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell

People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell

People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell

Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted

Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted

Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted

Triathletes taking part in the Broads Adventure series had to switch up their methods due to serious flooding. Picture: Stobart & Hurrell (John Newstead) Triathletes taking part in the Broads Adventure series had to switch up their methods due to serious flooding. Picture: Stobart & Hurrell (John Newstead)

Flooding on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft during the heavy rain. Picture: Michael Howes Flooding on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft during the heavy rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Flooding on the A1151 road between Rackheath and Wroxham. Picture: Malcolm Nicholson Flooding on the A1151 road between Rackheath and Wroxham. Picture: Malcolm Nicholson

Flooding onThieves Lane and Besthorpe Road in Attleborough during the torrential rain. Picture: Jon Moule Flooding onThieves Lane and Besthorpe Road in Attleborough during the torrential rain. Picture: Jon Moule

A146 near Yelverton has been closed in both directions by the police due to flooding. Picture: Richard Porritt/Archant A146 near Yelverton has been closed in both directions by the police due to flooding. Picture: Richard Porritt/Archant

Flooding in Sprowston. Photo: Lucy Allington Flooding in Sprowston. Photo: Lucy Allington

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Flooding in Northrepps Road, Cromer. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts Flooding in Northrepps Road, Cromer. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts