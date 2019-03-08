Gallery
Pictures show the true extent of flooding on the wettest day of the year
PUBLISHED: 10:46 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 07 October 2019
These photos show the extent of the flooding caused by a weekend of torrential rain in the region.
Flood on both Caister Road and Lawn Avenue Great Yarmouth
Sunday was the wettest day of 2019 for East Anglia, with severe flooding causing problems on the roads, rail network and in homes and businesses.
More than two inches of rain fell in 24 hours in east Norfolk, and the fire service said it received more than 150 flood related calls.
Junction of Northgate Street and Lawn Avenue road flooded by rainwater. Picture: Gina Upex
Photos taken by readers show what has been happening in our villages and towns, from home evacuations in Lowestoft to communal puddle paddling in Mulbarton.
People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell
People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell
People paddling in a flood in Mulbarton over the weekend. Photo: Steve Sewell
Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted
Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted
Flooding in Poringland after Sunday's downpour. Photo: Submitted
Triathletes taking part in the Broads Adventure series had to switch up their methods due to serious flooding. Picture: Stobart & Hurrell (John Newstead)
Flooding on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft during the heavy rain. Picture: Michael Howes
Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes
Flooding on the A1151 road between Rackheath and Wroxham. Picture: Malcolm Nicholson
Flooding onThieves Lane and Besthorpe Road in Attleborough during the torrential rain. Picture: Jon Moule
A146 near Yelverton has been closed in both directions by the police due to flooding. Picture: Richard Porritt/Archant
Flooding in Sprowston. Photo: Lucy Allington
Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts
Flooding in Northrepps Road, Cromer. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts
Flooding on the Swaffham Road in Watton because of the heavy rain. Picture: Ben Norcutt