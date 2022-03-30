Cold winds to hit Norfolk with chance of snow

Parts of Norfolk could see wintry showers over the next couple of days. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk is to be hit by cold winds this week with the chance of snow in some areas.

According to Weatherquest the county could see some snowfall on Thursday and Friday, along with sleet, hale and rain, but it is unlikely to settle.

Forecaster, Dan Holley said: "It's going to get quite raw this afternoon (March 30), we might see a few snowflakes but those who were looking for snow are going to be disappointed on the whole.

"This will pull away in the evening and we'll get a few dry clear spells.

"Then on Thursday and Friday we'll start to see some really cold winds as well as rain, hale, sleet and maybe a little snow, perhaps even a few glimpses of sun."

Mr Holley said any snow was unlikely to cause disruption.

He warned frost could cause some issues over the weekend for people who have planted flowers during the recent warm weather.

Overnight temperatures could be as low as 0C by Friday with highs of 7C during the day.