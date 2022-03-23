Temperatures soar over 20c on hottest day so far in East Anglia

The hottest day of the year so far in East Anglia has been recorded today, with temperatures reaching 20.2c. Pictured here is Lowestoft beach on Tuesday afternoon. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The results are in and today has officially been the hottest day of the year so far - and the first to reach 20c in 2022.

The highest temperatures were recorded at Santon Downham on the Norfolk and Suffolk border, reaching highs of 20.2c on Wednesday, March 23.

EAST: Santon Downham reached 20.2°C today (23rd March), the warmest day of the year so far and the first 20°C day this year.



The average date of the first 20°C day in this region is 12th April - but this has been trending earlier by ~5 days per decade... 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/ZhxImpvQUs — Dan Holley (@danholley_) March 23, 2022

In a tweet, Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said: "This is the first 20c day of the year so far.

"The average date of the first 20c day in this region is April 12 but this has been trending earlier by approximately five days per decade."

While the temperatures have been higher than average, this isn't the earliest day the thermometer has reached 20c.

In 2014, the first day over 20c was experienced on March 9 and the temperatures continued to rise that year, becoming one of the hottest on record in the east of England.

Parks and beaches have been busy across Norfolk and Suffolk this week as people made the most of the sunshine.