Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
Norfolk was still battling flooding and power cuts brought by Saturday's severe rainfall as snow began to fall in the county this morning.
Norfolk’s south-east, including Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Diss, along with Suffolk’s Waveney valley, has been issued with an amber weather warning by the Met Office.
The fire service is assisting with flooding at North Creake. A fire crew from Wells-next-the-Sea helped remove water from a property on Church Street for two hours this morning, and a separate incident in the area is ongoing.
Lowestoft, the UK's most easterly point, was one of the first places to start seeing snowfall this morning and forecaster Chris Bell said heavier bands of snow were expected to hit east Suffolk later in the day.
Suffolk Police warned drivers to take care on the roads as strong winds brought wind chill of -6 and snow began to settle.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn shared advice for keeping warm as temperatures dipped.
A flood warning remains in place along the River Burn from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe.
Some 182 residents in an area stretching from Wroxham to the coast and up to North Walsham are in the midst of a power cut due to an overhead line fault. Power is expected to return between 10am and 11am.
Up to 359 people were without electricity in Downham Market in the early morning, though most have since had their power restored and remaining customers are expected to have it back by 10.30am and 11.30am.
Some 640 people were affected by a power cut in an area stretching north from Thetford to the village of Thompson, but power had been restored by 9.17am.