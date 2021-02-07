Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Updated

Published: 8:23 AM February 7, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM February 7, 2021

Norfolk was still battling flooding and power cuts brought by Saturday's severe rainfall as snow began to fall in the county this morning.

Norfolk’s south-east, including Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Diss, along with Suffolk’s Waveney valley, has been issued with an amber weather warning by the Met Office.

Norfolk's snowy and windy start to Sunday with forecast for more snow throughout the day.

The fire service is assisting with flooding at North Creake. A fire crew from Wells-next-the-Sea helped remove water from a property on Church Street for two hours this morning, and a separate incident in the area is ongoing.

Norwich Market covered in a light dusting of snow on Sunday morning. Snowfall is due to continue through the day and into Monday. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Lowestoft, the UK's most easterly point, was one of the first places to start seeing snowfall this morning and forecaster Chris Bell said heavier bands of snow were expected to hit east Suffolk later in the day.

Heavier bands of snow approaching from the east with significant accumulations expected, particularly in east Suffolk by Sunday evening and overnight.

Suffolk Police warned drivers to take care on the roads as strong winds brought wind chill of -6 and snow began to settle.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn shared advice for keeping warm as temperatures dipped.

Advice shared for keeping warm as temperatures dipped.



There are lots of resources out there to support you should need it. pic.twitter.com/PM27q8pQ9O — The QEH King's Lynn (@TeamQEH) February 7, 2021

A flood warning remains in place along the River Burn from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe.

Some 182 residents in an area stretching from Wroxham to the coast and up to North Walsham are in the midst of a power cut due to an overhead line fault. Power is expected to return between 10am and 11am.

Up to 359 people were without electricity in Downham Market in the early morning, though most have since had their power restored and remaining customers are expected to have it back by 10.30am and 11.30am.

Some 640 people were affected by a power cut in an area stretching north from Thetford to the village of Thompson, but power had been restored by 9.17am.