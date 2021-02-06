Firefighters tackle flooding amid flood warning and 10 alerts for Norfolk and Waveney

Updated

Published: 6:44 PM February 6, 2021 Updated: 8:33 PM February 6, 2021

A flood warning and 10 flood alerts are in place for Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: PA

Flooding is causing problems in parts of Norfolk, with a flood warning and 10 alerts in place amid rainy weather - and the possibility of snow.

Flooding has hit the B1355 at South Creake, with firefighters called to the village at just after 5.45pm on Saturday, February 6.

Two crews from Fakenham spent about an hour pumping water away from the road.

The Environment Agency had issued a flood warning for the RIver Burn in that area, between South Creake and Burnham Thorpe.

The agency said there was a risk of flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas due to continued rain and wet ground conditions.

They said: "Over the rest of today (Saturday, February 6) and through tomorrow, river levels are very high and are expected to continue to rise.

"Areas most at risk are North Creake, South Creake and Burnham Thorpe including the B1355.

"We are monitoring river level response and our field team have been on site to check for blockages.

"The forecast is for continued unsettled weather with heavy rain and possibly snow forecast over the next couple of days.

"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

Meanwhile, firefighters were called to tackle flooding at Dersingham.

A crew from Sandringham helped deal with flooding in Tudor Way.

They were called at just after 4.30pm and had finished their work tackling the flooding at just before 5.40pm.

Firefighters also tackled flooding at Westgate Street, in Hilborough.

A crew from Swaffham used a pump to remove the water, after getting a call at just before 5pm.

Flooding at a home in Feltwell's High Street was also dealt with by firefighters.

A crew from Methwold was called at just after 6pm and stayed until just before 7.30pm to help remove the water.

There were also reports of flooding in Stow Bardolph.

Fire crews also removed a tree which had fallen in Ormesby St Margaret, which was blocking Yarmouth Road.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth went to the scene at 6.55pm and had removed it by 7.15pm.

Ten other flood alerts are in place across Norfolk and Waveney.

They include:

Hundred Foot Washes; The Little Ouse River and River Thet;

North West Norfolk Rivers; River Nar; The River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks; The River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe; The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses; The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay; The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne and Welney Causeway.