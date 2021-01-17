Risk of flooding after parts of Norfolk see 8cm of snow

Published: 10:36 AM January 17, 2021

Snowfall in parts of Norfolk was up to 8cm deep, while forecasters are warning of the risk of flooding from rainfall next week.

Following an amber weather alert for snow on Saturday, some roads were left impassable.

The Met Office officially recorded 4cm of snow in Norfolk, but estimated that this could have been closer to 8cm in some areas.

EAST: Map of snow depths across the region on Saturday - a few locations measured 6cm.



Onshore southerly winds meant parts of the Essex + SE Suffolk coast saw just sleet/rain, while the offshore wind allowed snow to accumulate on the Norfolk coast.



Thanks for all your reports! pic.twitter.com/P8ZplZxhpR — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 16, 2021

By the afternoon the worst of the wintry downpours had ended, however some flood warnings remain in place with rain forecast.

Craig Snell, a Met Office forecaster, said rain set to move in from Monday could cause flooding as it "combines with melting snow".

Sheep in snow next to Wymondham Abbey. - Credit: Amanda Barker

The Environment Agency has 10 flooding warnings in place in Norfolk and Waveney.

The agency said river levels have risen at the Redbridge river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. “Consequently, the risk of flooding remains. We expect flooding to affect Little Ouse River from Rickinghall to Hockwold, including The Black Bourn, and River Thet from Attleborough to Thetford,” it added.

It is also “closely monitoring” levels on the River Bure at Spixworth and the River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay, which “remain high as the water moves through the system in response to the recent rainfall and snow melt”.

Flood warnings in place at 10 places across Norfolk. - Credit: Environment Agency

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Bodney Bridge on the River Wissey near Downham Market. “We expect flooding to affect River Wissey from Bradenham to Denver including Watton Brook,” an alert states.

Other warnings cover the River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe, the River Nar from Litcham to South Lynn, and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

Snow at Hellesdon Mill where there is a fear there could be more flooding. - Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams

James Christopher Long, who has run the Norwich Weather Livestreams channels on social media for five years, said there was a risk of a return of flooding after widespread problems over the festive period.

He said: “Please keep an eye on your local river ways as there will be a risk of flooding as this snow melts fast later water levels at Hellesdon Mill are already starting to rise.”

Dan Holley, a meteorologist with Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said there was unlikely to be more snow before next weekend.

Dan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest. Picture: Dan Holley - Credit: Archant

“The bigger issue is rain from Monday night through to midweek with a risk of some flooding given how wet the ground is,” he added.

“Colder later in the week, and that's when we may have some wintry weather return but it's too far away for any certainty.”