More than 200 trees down and roads ‘cluttered with debris’ as strong winds hammer county

A fallen tree by the Red Lion Pub in Norwich. Picture: Billy Jones Billy Jones

Norfolk’s roads are “cluttered with debris” after strong winds and rain battered the region overnight, bringing more than 200 trees down, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With a yellow weather warning in place across the county overnight, police have urged people to drive to the conditions, as the wind and rain continues to take their toll.

An inspector at Norfolk Constabulary said that across the night around 220 trees were brought down by the stormy weather, with the North Walsham area among the worst hit in the county.

They said: “While we have managed to keep the main routes around the county clear there are many minor roads closed as a result and most roads are cluttered with debris.

“A joint effort between police, highways engineers and the fire service has meant the many of the larger trees have been moved out of the road but there are still problems on lots of the minor routes. Lots of trees are also being removed by 4x4 driving volunteers.

“The North Walsham area is the worst hit in the county at the moment - it almost seems as though every tree there has come down.

“My advice to people travelling on the roads today would be to be very careful and drive to the conditions. Be aware of serious debris and falling trees.”

You may also want to watch:

In Syderstone, near King’s Lynn, police were called to the B1454 after a motorist got stuck beneath a fallen tree on the road.

Officers, with the help of the Norfolk and Suffolk 4x4 response were able to move the tree and clear the debris, freeing the driver in the process.

The inspector said that Norfolk County Council’s highways team and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had a growing list of work to continue to clear the roads.

It is also not just roads affected, with train service between Norwich and Sheringham cancelled because of a fallen tree on the line in North Walsham.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said the situation would be updated within the next three hours but that all services between Norwich and Sheringham had been cancelled until at least 9am. The 7.15am from Norwich to Sheringham has been cancelled along with the 7,16am and 8.22am Sheringham to Norwich services.

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said that North Walsham had seen the brunt of the extreme conditions, with some 90mm of rain having fallen in the area.

However, currently the Met Office does not have any existing weather warnings in place, though more rain and showers are anticipated.

READ MORE: Busy road into Norwich closed after crash leaves three in need of hospital treatment



For up to date travel information visit our live traffic map.