Busy road into city closed after crash leaves three people in need of hospital treatment

PUBLISHED: 06:53 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:53 26 September 2020

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Three people have been taken to hospital this morning follow a crash which has closed a road into the city for more than an hour.

At 5.20am police were called to a crash on Mile Cross Road, in Mile Cross, between a Ford and a Toyota Aygo, which has left three people in need of hospital treatment.

Firefighters also attended the scene, with crews Earlham and Sprowston required to free people from the vehicles.

Police currently remain on scene and have closed the road between its junctions with Aylsham Road and Drayton Road.

The extent of their injuries are yet to be confirmed, but all three people involved were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

A bollard was also damaged in the crash.

Meanwhile, police have also said heavy rain and wind overnight have left roads across the region “cluttered with debris”, as more than 200 trees came down in the conditions overnight.

